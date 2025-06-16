Desmond Bane deal delivers blatant trade opportunity Warriors can't ignore

In the wake of the Memphis Grizzlies' surprise decision to trade Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, fans of the Golden State Warriors (and others around the league) are pondering whether there's a possibility that Jaren Jackson Jr. could also be on the move.

But while Jackson is certainly the most intriguing and far more potentially impactful target now on the radar, the Bane deal could deliver a more realistic and cheaper trade candidate that the Warriors could explore.

The Warriors could target Goga Bitadze after the Desmond Bane trade

Bane's arrival in Orlando creates some fascination on what the franchise will do moving forward. Between the over $160 million left on Bane's contract, the deals of Franz Wagner ($224 million) and Jalen Suggs ($150 million), and the assumed max extension of Paolo Banchero ($247 million), the Magic will have some decisions to make elsewhere on the roster.

It makes little sense to go into next season paying three centers over $37 million combined -- should Mo Wagner pick up his $11 million team option coming off injury. This could give Golden State and others who desperately need a big man an opportunity to capitalize, and most notably target Wendell Carter Jr. or Goga Bitadze.

The Warriors have had interest in Carter dating back to the 2020 NBA Draft when he was with the Chicago Bulls, but his new three-year, $58.7 million contract means they might be more inclined to look at Bitadze.

Sources: The Warriors and Bulls have discussed a trade that’d send the second pick in exchange for the fourth pick and Wendell Carter Jr.



More detail, reports and analysis inside my latest Mock Draft update on @ringer: https://t.co/MWGF6RSakS — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 18, 2020

The key with Bitadze is that he fits just within Golden State's current $8.8 million trade exception, meaning they could just take him off Orlando's hands for draft compensation without needing to send salary the other way.

Bitadze's contract is also descending, with the 25-year-old set to make $8.3 million next season and $7.6 million the following year. That's valuable in itself and may cause the Magic to look into shopping Carter first, but alas the opportunity to cut some salary without taking any back may be too hard to ignore.

Bitadze isn't going to move the needle significantly for the Warriors, but he's far more proven than their current contracted centers in youngsters Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post.

The former 18th overall pick most recently averaged 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game, having made 42 starts as the Magic battled injuries throughout the regular season.

Bitadze may not be as flashy or as thrilling as making a blockbuster trade with Memphis for Jackson, but he may be what the Warriors have to settle for if the Magic start to look at some cost-cutting moves after the Bane acquisition.