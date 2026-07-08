Donovan Mitchell extension sets the stage for a massive Warriors conundrum

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for 2026-27, there's a lot that's still up in the air.

How will they fill out their remaining five roster spots? What will be ultimate outcome of the LeBron James saga? Can we expect Moses Moody or Jimmy Butler back at any point?

But despite the number of uncertainties they'll face, there's at least one thing that's already set in stone— Stephen Curry is approaching the end of his career, and the Warriors need to furnish him with an extension to keep him in Golden State through at least 2027-28.

To this point, Curry has provided no indication that 2026-27 will be his final season. There's no question that, if he wants to continue his career beyond this year, the Warriors owe it to him to pay whatever he desires in what's likely to be the final contract of his time in the NBA.

But with Donovan Mitchell's extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers setting a new benchmark in terms of market value, it raises a serious question for Golden State. How do you balance paying Curry what he's worth and fielding a competitive roster?

Stephen Curry's next contract represents a serious quandary for the Warriors

To keep a star for the entirety of their career, especially in the modern NBA, sacrifices have to be made. The Warriors sacrificed their depth to furnish Curry with a counterpart at the 2024-25 trade deadline, and that ultimately forced them to provide Butler with a two-year, $110 million deal.

Last season, with nearly $140 million committed to their trio of Butler, Curry, and Green, the viability of the rest of the Warriors' roster was compromised. Thankfully, there will be a shift in the landscape before Curry's next contract kicks in.

Butler's current deal only lasts through this season. If he wants to commit to another season in Golden State, it will come at a much lower price point. Green, for his part, opted out of his player option this offseason, likely with the intention to sign a cheaper, two-year deal to stay with the Warriors. Drastically lowering both Green and Butler's price points will be a massive boon to the Warriors' financial outlook.

But Curry is still a major consideration.

The Warriors' star is still near the top of his game even as he enters his age 38 season. Although he was limited to just 43 games last season by a lingering knee issue, he averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Mitchell, who just signed a landmark four-year, $272 million deal with the Cavaliers, averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

By 2030-31, when Mitchell has a player option, his cap hit will reach as high as $75 million. Curry's won't approach that, but it begs a serious question for the Warriors. Curry is worth at least as much as Mitchell, so how much is Golden State willing to set aside, and jeopardize the depth of their roster, to pay Curry his due in his final season?

Curry is eligible to sign a two-year extension at over $60 million annually this offseason.

Even setting aside hefty contracts for Butler and Green, anything even close to that number would handicap Golden State from the outset.