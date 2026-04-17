Draymond Green can send Warriors a powerful reminder ahead of pivotal offseason

In the Golden State Warriors' victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Stephen Curry stole the show as usual.

He finished with 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor, keeping the Warriors in the game even as Los Angeles threatened to pull ahead and ultimately hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer that led to the victory. Even after missing much of the second half of the season, Curry was as magical as ever.

But Draymond Green's performance shouldn't go under-appreciated. After Curry hit that shot, Green got back-to-back steals, poking the ball out of Kawhi Leonard's infamously steely grip for the second one. It was a call-back to the defensive masterclasses of his heyday, and he's since gotten his flowers from his peers across the NBA for his performance.

But it's a far cry from what the perception of Green has been around the league this season. He's had perhaps the worst offensive season of his career. As he's lost a step with age, the Warriors' defense has begun to regress around him.

With a $27 million player option looming this summer, Green will now get one final opportunity to send Golden State a reminder of what he's been for the team— and what he can be moving forward.

Draymond's performance against Phoenix could have major implications for his future

It's certainly odd to think that, after all these years, this is the spot Green is in. But with the end of Curry's career rapidly closing in, the Warriors must consider any and all avenues to improving the roster. This includes potentially looping Green's contract into a trade.

It will be a difficult feat if he picks up his player option, but it's one Golden State has explored in the past.

In regards to the Phoenix matchup, the body of Draymond's work over the course of this season has already been composed. A poor defensive performance from the Warriors, especially considering their collective lack of health, will not erase the memory of his heroics against Los Angeles.

But if Green were able to replicate that performance against the Suns, and help Curry push the Warriors in the playoffs through sheer willpower and veteran acumen, the narrative around his contract could quickly change.

Phoenix has had their fair share of offensive struggles. Over the course of the regular season, they were 17th in offensive rating and 24th in true shooting. This is a game the Warriors could very well win on defense, and Green will be at the center of it if they do.

Although a rapid exit from the playoffs would likely be looming even with a victory, Green has the chance to leave a positive final impression on the front office ahead of the most pivotal offseason of his career.