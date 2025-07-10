Draymond Green hits the nail on the head lamenting Warriors offseason stagnancy

As the Golden State Warriors have remained stagnant in free agency, being the only team to not make a move so far in the offseason, fans' frustrations have begun to build.

However, along with fans, veteran forward Draymond Green has also expressed his frustration with the state of the NBA offseason on social media, attributing the league's lack of aggressiveness to a larger issue contained within the current CBA.

In a series of posts on Threads, Green said that "One can only blame the 'New CBA' and the 2nd apron (hard cap) for absolutely putting an end to Free Agency."

Draymond Green just had A LOT to say about NBA free agency and the CBA on Threads



Hard to argue with the points he makes here pic.twitter.com/9t1c94u8YL — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 8, 2025

While other teams around the Warriors have made moves this offseason in efforts to improve their roster, free agency as a whole has been rather stagnant, and Green's description of the issue encapsulates all fans' frustrations surrounding this offseason.

Teams' lack of aggression is to blame for the Warriors' underwhelming offseason

As Golden State entered the offseason, they had two major stated needs: a rim-protecting center and a playmaking wing.

In conjunction with those needs, and their limited cap space as a result of the Jimmy Butler trade, the organization let veterans Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II walk in free agency, presumably in anticipation of larger moves to be made in the offseason.

However, as teams made a flurry of moves in the first 48 hours of free agency, the Warriors stood still.

Some of this is a result of the unresolved Jonathan Kuminga situation, who is yet to either resign with a team or receive promising offers in a sign-and-trade. Across the league, restricted free agents such as Kuminga, Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes have seen their contract situations put on hold as teams attempt to navigate the market and remain reluctant to shell out large figures to younger players.

Overall, the new CBA, and the apron and salary restrictions that came with it, have made teams more reluctant to press into high payroll territory while simultaneously mandating large contracts for the league's stars.

This leaves some of the league's starting caliber players, who are not quite at star level, stuck in limbo as teams attempt to navigate their complex cap situations.

With new rules on extensions and bird rights, players are now far more likely to either resign with their original teams or demand a trade that will allow them to maintain their higher dollar sum, putting teams who could otherwise build through free agency at a disadvantage.

Now, as the Warriors attempt to operate with limited financial flexibility, they have fallen victim to the phenomenon that Green has publicly lamented