Draymond Green makes another bold statement over NBA All-Star Weekend

Draymond Green loves to talk. It is something Golden State Warriors fans have learned to deal with, and sometimes even enjoy.

When the Warriors were at the top of the league, having Draymond talk smack to everyone was fun. Now, as the Warriors are no longer the league’s most powerful squads, it has started to get a little old . Among the many bold things that Draymond said over the weekend, his comments on a potential coaching career after retiring were certainly the most surprising.

Draymond Green claims he's been offered the Warriors head coaching role

When Candace Parker was asked about coaching, she jokingly said it was a bad idea while comparing into Green coaching. This instantly set the Warrior veteran off who responded by saying, “I’ve already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when I’m done!”.

Is Draymond really next in line for the Warriors HC job? 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/suwmBXTYyx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2025

This seems incredibly unlikely. Would Joe Lacob really promise Draymond, someone who has shown time and time again a lack of maturity and self-control, a head coaching job upon retirement? This seems like something that was maybe said in jest, but it can’t be serious.

First of all, the Warriors already have a legendary head coach. If Steve Kerr is still coaching when Draymond retires, there is no way Draymond will get immediately his job. Imagine Draymond retiring and Kerr getting fired so that he could take his place. That just isn’t going to happen.

Despite the ridiculousness of the Draymond comments, he will still go down as one of the great basketball minds of his generation. What is more likely, if he should be interested, is that Draymond is given an assistant job as a player development coach or something like that. There is no doubt that Draymond could be a valuable asset to a coaching staff, but getting a head coaching job upon retirement is not likely for someone with a checkered past like him.

Former teammate Kevin Durant, who famously fought with Draymond during their time together, chimed in on the idea of Draymond coaching as well. His response however did surprise some people. with Durant saying, “I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach… he loves being on the floor, he loves teaching, he loves that competitive nature of competing on the court.” So at least one player believes Draymond is worthy of a coaching job.

So maybe Draymond will end up a coach. For now he says that he isn’t interested. He seems well suited for a TV analyst role. That being said, right now his focus should be on trying to win one more championship. He seems to believe that will happen soon.