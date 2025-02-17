Draymond gets rightfully roasted by an all-time great at All-Star weekend

The current state of the NBA might be one of the hottest topics in sports right now. Everyone seems to have an opinion about what the league is and is not doing well. Of course, the Golden State Warriors are always going to come up in these types of conversations due to how they spearheaded the three-point revolution in the NBA during the 2010's.

Again, there are varying opinions about the increasingly high three-point volume for teams around the NBA, and how that affects the quality of the on-court product. But one person who is clearly not a fan of how the NBA game is played these days, surprisingly, is Draymond Green.

Noting how he enjoys playing against a cerebral player and chess master like LeBron James, Green noted this week that competing against James is different from the typical challenge he gets in the NBA these days. "Every possession is some type of chess move,” Green said. “You don’t get that today in the NBA, often ... You don’t just get that on a regular basis. It’s just who can run faster, who can hit more threes, it’s no substance. I think it’s very boring.”

Well, this was certainly a surprising answer from someone who helped usher in the era of three-point heavy offenses in this league. He may not be wrong, either, but Draymond's take certainly got some backlash from across the NBA landscape.

Oscar Robertson roasted Draymond Green

One notable figure that responded to Green's comments was Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson. The three-time All-Star game MVP was asked about Draymond's opinion, and he did not hold back. "Who cares what Draymond says? It doesn't mean anything," Robertson said this week on Sirius XM NBA Radio. "It might be boring to him because if he's not passing the ball to Curry, what is he doing? ... Not to single that out, because he knows how to play basketball ... Maybe it is boring when he's out there. He's not shooting a lot, he's not guarding a lot, so it's boring."

Points were made by the NBA legend. First of all, everyone is going to have an opinion on these things. It just so happens that Draymond's voice is going to get amplified above most. Secondly, Robertson is correct that Green is not an All-Star caliber talent in this league in 2025. Now, that does not disqualify him from having an opinion, but his point about why the game may be boring to Draymond remains.

Thirdly, it is rather bizarre that Green would come out with such a strong opinion like this one in the first place. It would be one thing for any former player to have this take, but Draymond is currently an NBA player, whose team is trying to win a championship. Making comments about the state of the game being bad while he is actively representing it is a bit bizarre.

Not to mention, Green hosts one of the most well-followed podcasts produced by a current player as well. His voice is heard by many, and Commissioner Adam Silver cannot be happy to hear these comments.