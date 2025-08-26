ESPN makes Warriors projection fans are certain to love

The Golden State Warriors have been painfully quiet during the 2025 offseason, but ESPN panelists seem to believe they're going to make a big splash before the 2026 trade deadline. It was a question posed in a recent Summer Forecast, with five teams receiving votes for likelihood to complete a trade.

The number one team in that group was none other than Golden State—a development that should have fans grinning from ear to ear.

The Warriors are no stranger to major in-season moves, with 2025 producing one of the more memorable trades in recent history. Golden State acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, thus completing the construction of a new big three.

During ESPN's NBA Summer Forecast, panelists stated their belief that the Warriors are the most likely team to make another big move before the 2026 trade deadline.

"The Warriors lead this list because they've essentially spent the offseason signaling a desire for deadline movement. Their two-year, $45 million contract offer to restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga was designed to get him on a salary number they can flip come January."

That's great news considering the panel included several reporters who are tapped into the behind-the-scenes ongoings of the NBA.

ESPN panelists expect Warriors to make a big move before trade deadline

The Warriors' inability to come to terms with Jonathan Kuminga has been the cloud hanging over the franchise's head in 2025. Golden State has offered a two-year and $45 million contract, with a second-year team option and the removal of the first-year no-trade clause.

Under the outlined terms, however, Kuminga has been reluctant to commit his future to a franchise that he feels has thus far failed to help him realize his potential in the NBA.

It's a tense situation on every front, as Kuminga is searching for stability and Golden State is looking to create flexibility in its roster-building efforts. As it stands, they're unable to sign free agents, including heavily-rumored targets such as Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton.

In the event that the Warriors agree to a contract that pays Kuminga upward of $20 million per season, however, then their options would instantly expand.

Kuminga's salary would become the ultimate trade asset as Golden State searches far and wide for meaningful talent. It's unclear which teams would be willing to trade for him ahead of the deadline, but multiple suitors have emerged in free agency.

That includes the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, which have proven willing to offer the polarizing scorer contracts in the range of four years and $90 million.

With this in mind, the Warriors are an obvious choice by not only ESPN panelists but fans and analysts worldwide to be active ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. If they manage to re-sign Kuminga with the understanding that he'll be traded, suitors will exist and paths to improvement will emerge.

There are several teams that could be active come the 2026 NBA trade deadline, but the Warriors are a valid choice for being the most likely franchise to make an impact move.