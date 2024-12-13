Every Warriors player who's eligible to be traded on Dec. 15

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to a variety of potential trades over recent days, most notably a blockbuster move for 4x MVP LeBron James or 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler, and a trio of key Brooklyn Nets role players in Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder.

After an offseason of significant change that included the departure of franchise legend Klay Thompson, the Warriors have placed themselves with the adaptability to make any sort of move whether it be for a role player or bonafide star.

Melton, Anderson and Hield

Golden State's trade possibilities become even more flexible as of Sunday when over 80 NBA players become eligible to be moved after signing new deals during the offseason. The Warriors have three such players after acquiring De'Anthony Melton as a free agent, and Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson through the same sign-and-trade that sent Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks.

Melton is undoubtedly the key piece here as someone who is expected to be traded at some point prior to the February 6 deadline. Golden State were hoping that the 26-year-old guard would become their long-term starting shooting guard, but a season-ending ACL injury ruined those hopes after just two games in the role.

As a result Melton's $12.8 million expiring contract is a significant salary-matching piece the Warriors can utilize in conjunction with other players and/or draft assets. The franchise may then hope to try and bring him back on a smaller contract as a free agent in the offseason.

Anderson and Hield are far less likely to be included in deals, but nonetheless could be if needed. Anderson's $8.8 million contract may be of use given the veteran forward has played just 12 minutes over the last two games, and is averaging just 14.2 minutes on the season -- the lowest since his rookie year in 2014-15.

Stephen Curry

Every Warrior player will be eligible to be traded come December 15, except for superstar guard Stephen Curry. The 2x MVP signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension during the offseason, meaning he cannot be traded until next offseason at the earliest.

It's all a moot point given Golden State would never trade their franchise cornerstone anyway, with the job now to find greater support for Curry via a significant trade or two in the coming weeks.

Moses Moody

It's worth noting that while Moses Moody is eligible to be traded, his rookie extension prior to the October 21 deadline means he has a poison pill provision that makes it more difficult to trade the fourth-year wing.

Moody's outgoing salary to the Warriors is only this year's deal of $5.8 million, but the incoming team must absorb the average of that and his three-year extension which equates to around $11 million. In other words, Moody would most likely have to be traded to a team with cap space.