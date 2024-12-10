Warriors place on Jimmy Butler's trade list reveals an obvious reality

It’s been an interesting season for the Golden State Warriors. A red-hot start was met with a relatively cold follow-up, but they still find themselves within striking distance of the top of the Western Conference. Some players are struggling, some have been up-and-down, and the Warriors are now firmly in the mix of recent trade rumors.

Shams Charania of ESPN just dropped a huge batch of intel as the league prepares for trade rumor season, and the Warriors were mentioned. More specifically, they were mentioned alongside Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler as one of the three teams he could be interested in joining if he were to get moved.

And their place on the list reveals a very clear reality.

Warriors stand out amongst Jimmy Butler trade desires

According to Charania, Butler would be interested in a trade to the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, or Warriors.

“The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN, and Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors,” Charania wrote. “Butler is a native of Houston, Texas. Above all, though, he is believed to prefer a win-now title contender in any trade.”

It makes sense that Butler would want to play in his hometown state. That’s often a big reason why players choose certain teams. But then there’s the Warriors.

Obviously, the Mavs and Rockets are having solid seasons. Butler could go to either of those squads and help them make a deep run in the playoffs. But their place in Texas was referenced as a primary reason. The Warriors could only fall under the latter category that was mentioned—a title contender.

Seeing the Warriors on this list with the added context of Butler’s desire to win now must mean that he sees Golden State as a place where he could win a championship.

California is nowhere near his hometown, but the thought of playing alongside Stephen Curry and trying to win a title is clearly enough to make the Warriors an ideal landing spot for him.

Perhaps there are some other teams Butler would be okay moving to, but only three were mentioned, and the Warriors very clearly stand out amongst the pack.

There are the Texas teams and the Warriors. That should speak volumes about how intrigued Butler is at the thought of joining Golden State.