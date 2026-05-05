The Golden State Warriors may not be in the NBA playoffs this season, but one fan on social media has made it seem like they are. A Memphis Grizzlies fan has been posting on social media as if there were a playoff series going on between the two franchises.

It's blown up on social media and fans have gotten really involved with big profiels even posting about it. The social media user orchestrated a pretty interesting battle as Stephen Curry and Ja Morant dueled in multiple contests and the series made it to Game 6.

While the fake series was fun to follow, it certainly brought to mind how fun the 2022 playoff series between the Warriors and Grizzlies where the former prevailed on their way to another title. It was a great Western Conference semi-finals matchup and featured Klay Thompson reprising his “Game 6” reputation as he dropped 30 points to help the Warriors close out the series.

The current fictional series is a fun distraction for Warriors fans as they have to reckon with the fact that the team didn't make the playoffs after a tough and disappointing season.

Warriors fans distract themselves from sad reality with fake playoff series

It’s funny to look back on some of the NBA preseason predictions for Golden State. Some optimistic models had the Warriors finishing second in the Western Conference, something that was now wildly overoptimistic. Apparently those models did not take age and likelihood for injury into account at all, with those factors proving the two biggest reasons the Warriors came up short.

Even when they were healthy, Golden State looked like a No. 6 or No. 7 seed team at best so the roster issues go far beyond just age.

That’s part of why the Warriors have such tough decisions ahead of them this offseason. It’s why there’s uncertainty over whether head coach Steve Kerr will return or not. If the team was an obvious contender and had a real chance to make another playoff run, Kerr would probably already signed a new contract. But there’s an argument to be made that it’s time to rebuild and start over.

That wouldn’t be fun and it would really signal the end of the dynasty once and for all, but as the Warriors ponder these very difficult decisions, at least fans can distract themselves with a fictional series that was honestly more fun to follow than some of the actual first-round series around the league.