Former Warriors guard is quietly fighting for his NBA lifeline this offseason

The Golden State Warriors know as well as anyone that the league's offseason business is not done.

Sure, most teams have already made the bulk of their moves, loading up their roster with younger talent and pursuing the major free agents on the open market. But for teams like the Warriors, and especially those that are still involved in the LeBron James sweepstakes, important contributors will still be added at this stage of the offseason.

Most of these players, granted, will be on veteran minimum contracts or get very limited rotational roles in this upcoming season. But for many teams, these depth pieces can make a massive difference over the course of the 82-game regular season.

Former Warriors guard Lindy Waters III could be one of these pieces if he's able to find the right home for 2026-27. After an underwhelming season with the San Antonio Spurs, Waters will be quietly fighting to earn another shot at his NBA lifeline this offseason.

Lindy Waters III is still on the open market, and the sixth-year guard needs to find the right home

Even when Waters was acquired by the Warriors in the convoluted series of trades that ultimately landed Quinten Post back with the organization, he wasn't seen as a player with significant upside. His opportunities had steadily decreased across his three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his production had dipped significantly along with it.

Of course, Waters has always had potential as a rotational, 3-and-D contributor, and he flashed that during his time in Golden State. Across 38 games with the organization, Waters averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. Although his efficiency from the field suffered, he had a smattering of solid performances as the team scrambled to figure out their rotational hierarchy prior to the Jimmy Butler trade.

Then, when Waters was ultimately moved to the Detroit Pistons in that Butler trade, his opportunities decreased again. He saw a diet of just 8.8 minutes per game over his short stint with the Pistons, and he averaged just 7.1 minutes per game on the guaranteed contract he signed with San Antonio last offseason.

After a certain amount of time, opportunities run dry— especially for undrafted players. Even if Waters returns to the Spurs this offseason, it's only a matter of time before an emergent young draft pick or a veteran signing displaces him.

As Waters navigates his free agency, therefore, he's ultimately fighting for his NBA career at this juncture, especially as his opportunities continue to decrease.