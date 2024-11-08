Buddy Hield is already looking like the steal of the offseason
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors won seven of their first eight games, including an impressive victory over the defending champion Celtics. The Dubs have returned to serious contention with better vibes, elite depth, and Buddy Hield being a seamless replacement for Klay Thompson on the floor.
Fans heard all offseason about the Warriors chasing a star, and they were instantly brought up in the Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors after the Bucks early season struggles. Golden State would love to consolidate their rotation and improve their playoff odds. Any blockbuster trade is months away and may not be necessary if the Dubs keep this up.
They have two players averaging over 21 points per game to begin this season, but only one in the top three in two crucial advanced metrics. It is not Stephen Curry, but Hield who has been the Warriors' best player. His contract appears to be a bargain after eight games.
The counting stats are incredible, but Hield is offering so much more. It is not just the 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steal in 26.1 minutes per game. He is shooting over 51 percent from the field and has made 37 of his first 73 3-point attempts in a Warriors uniform. Hield’s movement shooting has opened up the Dubs’ offense. The 6’4 guard leads the league in win shares per 48 minutes and is third in value over replacement player (VORP) so far.
Hield has struggled to find an NBA home. The Warriors are his fifth different team in nine years and fourth in the last four. The Pacers traded him to Philadelphia at the deadline only for Hield to be in and out of the 76ers' playoff rotation.
Some questioned why Golden State gave him a four-year deal worth $37.7 million in the offseason, but those were quickly and emphatically answered.
He has proven to be the perfect Klay replacement. Hield does not offer the defense of a prime Thompson, but he is an elite shooter. The 6’4 wing has made 60.9 percent of his catch-and-shoot triples and 74.1 percent on wide-open attempts in the first eight games. Nobody is matching those numbers.
Hield and Curry are forming an unstoppable backcourt duo. Over their first 59 minutes on the floor together, the Dubs have a 143.3 offensive rating and 57.8 net rating. Those are video game numbers.
The Pacers found unique ways to get him open, and Golden State has built on that. There is no stopping Hield right now. It feels like every shot is going in, and he would unquestionably win Sixth Man of the Year if the season ended today.
Buddy Hield is under contract through 2028 and making well under the full mid-level exception every year. It looks like an absolute steal for the perfect fit with the Golden State Warriors. The 32-year-old is in his prime and will be a crucial scorer and floor spacer in the Bay Area. He has been fantastic so far and plenty more buckets are still to come.