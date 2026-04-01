Warriors can't help but regret trading key part of title roster in disastrous mistake

The Golden State Warriors regret trading away Andrew Wiggins. They tried to reacquire him (subscription required) before the deadline, but the Heat didn’t want Jonathan Kuminga. Golden State would have loved to get a crucial piece of their 2022 title team back. They had to part with Wiggins to acquire Jimmy Butler, but that hasn't stopped the Dubs from wanting the versatile 6’6 forward back.

Wiggins is capable of scoring 20 points per game or playing lockdown defense on an opposing star. The 31-year-old was an All-Star and NBA champion with the Warriors. Golden State fans don’t need to be introduced to Wiggins. His efficiency improved with the Heat, and he figures to be a hot commodity in free agency if Wiggins declines his player option for next season.

The Warriors would love to find a way to bring him back and are primed to improve their roster this summer. Butler and Moses Moody will miss the beginning of next season recovering from their current injuries, and Golden State wants to contend. That means upgrading their roster. Wiggins is the ideal role player to put around their stars.

Warriors can’t help but regret trading Andrew Wiggins to the Heat

This was the price of getting Butler. The star's massive contract meant Golden State had to trade Wiggins or Draymond Green to make the math work. Green has played a key role in four championships and wasn’t going anywhere. It sent Wiggins packing.

The 6’6 forward is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 block in 30.7 minutes per game. He is shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.7 percent on his 3-point attempts. The Warriors would love that scoring and efficiency, especially as the injuries have struck down the stretch.

Golden State traded Kuminga for Kristaps Porzingis, and rumors suggest the big man could be a long-term option. His injuries are worrisome. The Warriors would have been better off with Wiggins. Fans know exactly what he offers and how he fits.

The Dubs are expected to go star chasing this summer. Fans already hear the LeBron James rumors. The Warriors have already been linked to Kawhi Leonard and will draw a mention in any superstar hunt. Golden State wants to win and hopes to be competitive in Curry’s twilight.

If they decide to chase multiple role players over a star, Wiggins figures to be near the top of Golden State's wish list.

Wiggins would be dropping 20 every night as the roster gets healthy, but he can scale his role back when everyone is in the lineup. He could be keeping the Dubs afloat and giving them a puncher’s chance in the playoffs. Instead, the Warriors are finishing out a lost season with the pressure mounting to make significant improvements.

The Golden State Warriors have to regret trading Andrew Wiggins. Jimmy Butler may return next season and play a key role in a playoff run, but Wiggins already helped Golden State get a ring. He was the perfect role player for the Dubs. So much so that the Warriors attempted to bring him back. Do not be surprised if they take another shot this summer. It is the only way to right this mistake.