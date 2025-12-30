Warriors could consider deadline reunion with guard they gave up on too soon

The Golden State Warriors surprisingly signed Donte DiVincenzo in 2022 after the Kings declined to make him a restricted free agent. They were only able to keep him for one season because he got a significant pay raise after shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range and playing a key role on a contender. Golden State wanted to keep him, but they couldn’t make an offer anywhere in the ballpark of what he got from New York.

The Timberwolves want a point guard upgrade, and it could mean sending DiVincenzo packing. They are not moving Anthony Edwards or Jaden McDaniels. Getting a team to trade a star for Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle doesn’t seem likely, which means Minnesota will have to part with Naz Reid, DiVincenzo, and/or Mike Conley to make the math work in acquiring a starting-caliber lead ball-handler.

This won’t be a one-for-one swap. It would take multiple teams and several moving parts. The Warriors plan on trading Jonathan Kuminga before the deadline and want to contend. They will be searching for role players to assist Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green in chasing a championship. A reunion with DiVincenzo would certainly give them a boost.

Warriors would love to bring Donte DiVincenzo back

Head coach Steve Kerr loved DiVincenzo’s time with the Dubs. He praised his energy, impact on winning, and ability to fill up the box score. None of that has changed. The 6’4 guard’s playmaking has improved since leaving the Bay Area, and he’s won at least one playoff series in three straight years.

The Timberwolves need a starting point guard and must give up salary to get a difference-making player. Minnesota may not want to part with The Big Ragu, but it could be their only option.

Golden State would love to send Jonathan Kuminga packing and bring back DiVincenzo in that deal. A rebuilding team has no need for a 28-year-old guard eager to win another championship. This could be a chance to find Kuminga a home on a team that makes him one of their top scoring options and snag DDV. Curry desperately needs help in the Bay, and getting a guard capable of doing it all would be ideal.

DiVincenzo is averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 31.8 minutes per game this season. He replaced Mike Conley in the starting five, but DDV is not a true point guard. Minnesota needs a trusted playmaker in the biggest moments, and a trade could spell the end of DiVincenzo’s time with the Timberwolves.

The Golden State Warriors will be interested if Donte DiVincenzo becomes available. Minnesota doesn’t want to see him end up on another Western Conference contender, but their focus will be on maximizing their roster. It could open the door for a reunion the Dubs would love.

Fans should expect the unexpected as the Feb. 5 trade deadline approaches. The Warriors almost traded for Kevin Durant and landed Jimmy Butler last year. With Jonathan Kuminga likely to move, Golden State will be searching for upgrades. Crazier things have happened than bringing back Donte DiVincenzo, and it could become reality if the Wolves get aggressive in adding a point guard. Warriors fans can only hope that happens.