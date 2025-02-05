Dennis Schroder is key to Warriors acquiring disgruntled star before the deadline

The Golden State Warriors are just one game over .500 and barely clinging to the tenth and final Play-In position. It is not where the proud franchise wants to be and it has ignited the rumor mill. Golden State is linked to everyone from Kevin Durant to role players. Acquiring Bobby Portis from the Bucks won’t move the needle, but nothing can be ruled out.

Jimmy Butler wants out of Miami. He is currently suspended, but that has not stopped Golden State’s interest. Butler has led the Heat to two NBA Finals since 2020 and would be a massive upgrade. He reportedly does not want to sign long-term with the Warriors, but that could quickly change.

If the Dubs decide to land Jimmy Buckets, they will have to put multiple salaries together. The deal likely was impossible before Feb. 5. That date held significance for the newest Warrior. Let us take a closer look.

Dennis Schroder is key to the Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler

The Dubs traded for Schroder on Dec. 15 to help boost their chances. The veteran guard has struggled in Golden State. He averages just 10.6 points, 4.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steal in 26.2 minutes per game. Schroder is shooting 37.5 percent from the field and just 32.2 percent on his threes. Getting him early opened up a key avenue for the Warriors.

Schroder can now be aggregated in a trade. Moving on from his $13.0 million expiring salary would be massive in acquiring someone like Butler and $48.8 million contract. The salary is difficult to match, especially with the Heat targeting expiring deals. It would be a multi-team trade involving several pieces going in different directions, but Schroder may head to South Beach as part of the package.

The Warriors have more flexibility and the desire to land a star. Be it KD or Butler, Golden State is aggressive and hopes to convince someone to join Stephen Curry.

The West is wide open. The reigning champs just traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Oklahoma City is rising, but may not be ready to take over. Could a surprise team steal the crown and head to the NBA Finals? The Warriors clearly believe so and want to be that franchise.

Will they land Jimmy Butler? If so, expect the Golden State Warriors to include Dennis Schroder in the trade. It is another reason they acquired his expiring salary for multiple second-round picks in December. Now it may be time to flip him into a star. Stay tuned for all the latest.