Former Warriors champion could be axed from playoff rotation after opening dud

The Golden State Warriors let Harrison Barnes walk to sign Kevin Durant in 2016, and now the San Antonio Spurs may boot the 6’7 forward from their rotation. Barnes played just 11 minutes off the bench in their playoff opening win over the Blazers, and it didn’t go great. The veteran is clearly behind Keldon Johnson, Luke Kornet, and Dylan Harper, which means his days in the playoff rotation are numbered.

Barnes was drafted by the Warriors in 2012 and was a starter on the 2015 championship squad. The NBA’s cap spiked a year later, and Golden State couldn’t pass up the chance to add KD. It meant showing Barnes the door, but there should be no regrets. The Warriors won three more titles and went into dynasty status after acquiring Durant.

Barnes has bounced around since, but is back in the playoffs with the Spurs. Fans have seen their rise this season, but it has coincided with a decline from the 33-year-old. His minutes decreased every month, except for a slight uptick in April. Since Jan. 1, Barnes has averaged only 23.1 minutes per game, and the Game 1 win further proved he is heading down the Spurs’ depth chart.

Harrison Barnes could get axed from Spurs playoff rotation after Game 1

The veteran finished with two points and one rebound in 11 minutes. He missed his only two field goal attempts. If it wasn’t for two made free throws, Barnes would have been held scoreless in a playoff game for the first time since his Golden State days. Warriors fans likely haven’t forgotten his scoreless Game 6 in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Spurs' starting five all played over 30 minutes in the Game 1 win over Portland, despite San Antonio not being in danger of losing. Mitch Johnson has Harper and Keldon to turn to off the bench. When he cuts the rotation, Barnes and Carter Bryant are on the chopping block. The Spurs will play eight in the biggest games, and the former Warriors forward isn’t making the cut.

Golden State fans know that Barnes is a plus scorer and floor spacer. San Antonio may need the shooting, but this playoff run isn’t just about the now. The Spurs are trying to build a title contender for the next 15 years around Victor Wembanyama. Barnes doesn’t fit into those long-term plans, which is why he isn’t long for the rotation in the Alamo.

The Warriors can’t talk after losing in the Play-In Tournament. Doubt Stephen Curry at your own risk, but the Golden State must improve the roster around him to get back into contention. It is a crucial offseason that involves a difficult Kristaps Porzingis decision. The pressure is on for the Dubs to nail it.

Warriors fans should tune in for Game 2 of Spurs versus Blazers if they want to see Harrison Barnes play. He won a ring in Golden State. If he is going to get a second one, Barnes will be watching from the bench. The Spurs can’t just get two points and nothing else from a score-first player. HB is declining, and head coach Mitch Johnson will have no choice but to bench him when the series gets tight.

Golden State Warriors supporters can’t be shocked. Harrison Barnes has been slowly declining for years, and the Spurs are a legit threat to win it all. That means doing whatever is necessary, including axing a veteran like Barnes from the rotation. It is coming, so stay tuned.