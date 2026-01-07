No-brainer trade to make Warriors a serious title threat is just waiting to happen

The Golden State Warriors will look to end the Jonathan Kuminga saga before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, and they should try to get multiple role players in return. The Mavericks are rumored to be open for business. Some fans want the Dubs to make an Anthony Davis blockbuster, but it is Max Christie and Daniel Gafford that Golden State should target.

The Warriors owe it to Stephen Curry to try to compete for a championship. They have three future Hall of Famers leading their roster, but need role players around them. Draymond Green has wanted a center to start next to him for years. Gafford just helped Dallas reach the NBA Finals in 2024. Getting him with Christie would be a massive haul that improves Golden State’s depth, defense, and versatility.

It won’t come cheap, especially if the Warriors want to trade Kuminga in the process. JK isn’t in the nightly rotation and won’t have a ton of value. Golden State needs to move on, but it will take finding a team willing to bet on his talent. The Mavericks are in a tricky financial spot, which could make this a three-team deal that satisfies everybody.

Warriors could become a serious title threat with bold Jonathan Kuminga trade

The Dubs must get younger and more athletic. This trade would check those boxes. Christie turns 23 in February and is shooting 46.6 percent from 3-point range. He is quickly becoming the 3-and-D wing every team wants and could take another step playing off Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond.

This trade would likely cost Golden State two first-round draft picks. They could negotiate the protections with Dallas, but the Mavericks are giving up a starting center and a blossoming 3-and-D wing. This move fills two holes and allows the Mavs to get an additional pick swap from the Kings for Kuminga.

This is a win for all involved. Dallas gets draft capital to help build around the Cooper Flagg timeline. The Kings finally land Kuminga after months of rumored interest, and the Warriors get two capable starters to have a legit shot to win the championship.

Golden State fans may not love this move now. There is no flashy name like Butler or Anthony Davis, but the Warriors have the top-end talent. They need the right role players to push them over the top. Replacing the Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton minutes with a legit 3-and-D wing, while adding a starting center, would be game-changing.

The Mavs are currently 11th in the Western Conference and 2.5 games out of the Play-In Tournament. Cooper Flagg looks like a superstar in the making, and this draft capital could play a massive role in Dallas building a title contender around him. The Warriors can’t worry about that. Their time is now, and the Dubs should go all-in to try to win it.

The Golden State Warriors will make a Jonathan Kuminga trade before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Fans will likely be unhappy with the return, but it should be all about adding the necessary pieces. This trade would do just that, and it could be two calls away if Mike Dunleavy Jr. decides the Warriors should be all-in. Stay tuned to see how it all plays out.