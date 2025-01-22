Warriors may have just been gifted perfect signing after basketball return

After a hot start to the season, the Golden State Warriors haven’t lived up to the expectations that were set for them. Instead of sitting pretty at the top of the Western Conference, they are now fighting just to get into the Play-In Tournament picture. The result? A team left searching for answers.

Golden State added Dennis Schroder already—someone who can help keep things running when Stephen Curry is off the floor. Injuries have ravaged the roster for the time being, but once everyone is healthy, adding players who can play off of Curry, Shroder, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski should be the priority.

Oshae Brissett could be an interesting option.

Warriors should consider signing Oshae Brissett

The 26-year-old forward just made his return to basketball after winning a championship with the Boston Celtics last season. Now, he could be an intriguing player for the Warriors to target, especially if they make a consolidation trade.

As it stands now, the Warriors’ roster is full. But should they decide to package some guys together in a deal, they would have to fill things out. That’s where Brissett could come in.

“ I know that I'm an NBA player,” Brissett told Hardwood Houdini. “I know I can play good minutes on an NBA team. And I'm confident in that.

Brissett is a great rebounder and has a nose for off-ball cuts. For a Warriors squad with guys like Curry, Schroder, and Buddy Hield, having someone adept at getting into the paint sporadically could be useful.

Golden State is also one of the best offensive-rebounding teams, and Brissett would only be able to help boost that category even more. (Plus, if they have to give up the likes of Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, or Gary Payton II in a deal, Brissett could make a decent replacement option.)

Plus, Brissett is extremely confident in his ability to play off of NBA stars like Curry.

“I feel like I've worked on my game a lot this summer to be more of an all-around player,” said Brissett. “Obviously, I know every team has their stars and that you kind of have to fit in where you fit in, but for me, I feel like I can play really well off of any player in the league. I feel like my basketball IQ is really high. So, whatever situation I'm thrown in, I feel like I'll be able to figure it out on the fly.

Brissett recently signed a G League contract with the Long Island Nets. In his first game, he put up eight points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals. His return to basketball on a G League contract means he could be a gift for the Warriors, as they wouldn't have to do anything but simply sign him.

His rebounding, cutting, and defense would give Steve Kerr a solid tool to use off the bench, especially if a trade is made and the Warriors need to fill out the roster.