Pelicans just gifted Warriors the ideal trade target to improve their title odds

The Golden State Warriors could trade for Yves Missi to be their starting center after the New Orleans Pelicans moved up to draft Derik Queen with the 13th pick. Golden State desperately needs an upgrade at the five, and Missi is coming off an impressive rookie season. He averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game as New Orleans' primary center.

The Pels shook up their front office this offseason, which likely means Queen is the guy moving forward. If Missi wants more playing time, he could be moved. He is on an absolute bargain contract over the next three years and already proved to be an impactful piece as a rookie. The Golden State Warriors could trade draft capital for the ideal fit that aligns with both their timelines.

The Warriors want to win now. The Jimmy Butler trade was further proof the Dubs think they can get another championship in the Stephen Curry era, but the legend is 37. Golden State must think about their future too.

Warriors could get Yves Missi as their center of the present and future

Missi is 21 years old and played on a struggling Pelicans roster last year. He does not space the floor but showed some promise as a rim-protector and inside finisher. Missi finished 116 dunks and could give the Dubs a strong roll man to counter their motion offense.

The 2025 NBA Draft opened up multiple opportunities for every team, but this one is unique. Joe Dumars and the Pelicans' new front office did not draft Missi. They have no ties to him and could quickly move on if the right offer comes along.

Golden State has Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quentin Post as developing big men. Throwing Missi into that mix makes for an exciting group with upside. The current Pelicans big man started as a rookie and could quickly take over as the Dubs' option of the present and future.

The Golden State Warriors will be opportunistic this offseason. They want to win another championship and are not afraid to make bold moves. Expect Mike Dunleavey Jr. and the front office to be making calls and trying to acquire talent. Getting a young player like Missi on a rookie contract keeps their finances in order and gives the Warriors a key piece for the next decade-plus. That sounds like the perfect move if they can make it happen.