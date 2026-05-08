Warriors' star trade dream just got resuscitated thanks to shocking Celtics rumors

The Golden State Warriors have been chasing a star to pair with Stephen Curry for years, and the Jaylen Brown rumors give fans a new option to covet. Tracy McGrady made it known that Brown is frustrated in Boston. The five-time All-Star denied his former mentor's claims, but fans know the smoke usually means something is bubbling. Warriors fans would love nothing more than adding the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, who is coming off the best year of his career.

The Brown rumors crack open a door that Warriors fans have dreamt about for years. The Celtics may look to trade JB for Giannis, but the Bucks wouldn’t want Brown. Milwaukee is entering a rebuild if they send out the Greek Freak. It wouldn’t be Giannis in the Bay Area, but the Dubs could swoop in for Brown. They would get their star next to Stephen Curry and have multiple avenues to make the trade.

This dream has lived through several targets. There was a Lauri Markkanen phase. Fans got hyped about a Kevin Durant reunion that could regain steam this summer. Brown is the new name, and the one Warriors fans should want most right now.

Jaylen Brown rumors give Warriors fans a new star acquisition to dream about

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steal in 34.4 minutes per game this season. He turned into one of the best midrange shooters in the world and was in the MVP race as Jayson Tatum recovered from Achilles surgery. Brown still led the Celtics in scoring during the playoffs with Tatum on the floor.

Brown could be looking to move on and be the superstar on his own team. That would happen in a few years in Golden State. Curry will gladly pass the baton to Brown. It would keep the Warriors in contention for years to come and clarify life after Steph.

The Dubs could trade a package centered around Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler. It would depend on how the Warriors wanted to build out their roster. If they chose to dump Draymond, Golden State would need to include multiple pieces in the package. Butler could be done virtually by himself, but the Dubs would lose his elite scoring.

The search for roster upgrades is already on. The Warriors aren’t happy missing the playoffs. They want to remain competitive in Curry’s final years. Golden State would love to add a star capable of taking over when Steph retires.

Brown is extension eligible this summer. If he declines a max deal, the Celtics could quickly look to move on. The Warriors will be waiting with an enticing offer. It will all depend on where JB wants to play moving forward.

The Golden State Warriors want to add another star, and the Jaylen Brown rumors could quickly heat up. The 29-year-old is coming off his best season and may want a new challenge. Getting the Warriors back in the title race would offer that. The Dubs may just get a star this summer. Only time will tell, so stay tuned.