Stephen Curry likely loses superstar privilege if Warriors trade for Giannis

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been afraid to put Stephen Curry’s family members on their roster to keep him happy, but that privilege would go to Giannis Antetokounmpo if a blockbuster trade happens. The Greek Freak’s brother Thanasis was his teammate for six years in Milwaukee, despite being limited to an end-of-the-bench role. Alex Antetokounmpo was on a two-way contract with the Bucks this season. Giannis wants family on the roster, and the Warriors would have to keep him happy if they acquire him.

Golden State wants to trade for a superstar to push into title contention. Steph deserves to end his career on a winning team. Ideally, the Warriors would acquire their future franchise face, and there is no bigger name available than Giannis.

Seth Curry was on the Dubs last season. His return is uncertain and may hinge on a Giannis trade. Before that, Curry’s brother-in-law, Damion Lee, spent four years on the roster. Golden State has no problem making it a family affair, but it would shift to the Antetokounmpos for one simple reason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo would get his brothers on the Warriors to keep him happy

Curry isn’t going anywhere. He wants to finish his career in the Bay Area and be a one-franchise player like Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki.

The Warriors would still have work to do if they trade for Giannis. He has a player option for the 2027-28 season that will likely be declined. The Greek Freak could be an unrestricted free agent or sign a long-term extension with his team. Golden State would be forced to do whatever necessary to keep him happy if they want Antetokounmpo to finish his career in the Bay Area.

Giannis will want Thanasis as the 15th man wherever he lands. The 33-year-old is not an NBA player. He will provide vibes and keep Giannis happy. The Warriors can’t expect anything more.

Seth Curry is an elite shooter, and Damion Lee played 20 minutes per game during the regular season on the 2022 title squad. Steph may have wanted them on the roster, but they were NBA players. Golden State would have to expect significantly less if Giannis’ brothers are signed.

This is a dangerous decision with Golden State’s aging core. Depth is more important than ever in the modern NBA. The Warriors shouldn't be wasting a roster spot on any player who isn’t going to help them win. It shouldn’t matter who they are related to.

Golden State is already over the cap with just nine players on their roster for next season. Trading for Giannis would cost them Jimmy Butler. The Warriors would still need to solve their depth questions. They would have to snatch up some difference-making minimum players, which is never easy.

The Golden State Warriors would love to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it would cost Stephen Curry the privilege of having his brothers on the roster. Giannis would get his family at the end of the bench if anyone does. Dubs fans know. It would be a good problem to have. All fans can do is stay tuned to see how it all shakes out.