It is time for Warriors fans to have an uncomfortable Brandin Podziemski discussion
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are off to a blazing and surprising start. They hunted for a star this offseason, but could not strike a deal. It forced the Dubs to pivot to acquiring depth, which has played a massive role in their early-season success. Buddy Hield has been fantastic so far, and the franchise is getting contributions from everyone, including an Andrew Wiggins bounce back that many questioned.
Brandin Podziemski has been the weak spot. After 11 games, he has a negative value over replacement player (VORP) and the worst win shares per 48 minutes on the team. Podz cannot buy a jumper and is not living up to the hype after the Warriors refused to trade him (subscription required) for a star this offseason.
Fans may be quick to say small sample size, but 13.4 percent of the regular season games are in the books with Podz shooting under 39 percent from the field. He has not found his offensive game. Is it time to worry? There should be some doubts.
Brandin Podziemski’s struggles are limiting his minutes
Golden State has depth but needs Podziemski more with De’Anthony Melton sidelined by a knee injury. The second-year guard’s ability to space the floor, make plays, and draw charges made him a building block, but it won’t last long without improvement.
Podz shot just 23.1 percent from 3-point range as a freshman in college before transferring to Santa Clara. He made 43.8 percent from long range in his second NCAA season, but this shows he has had inconsistency with his shot previously.
The 21-year-old takes just 4.0 of his 4.1 3-point attempts per game as open or wide-open looks per NBA Stats. Podz has a virtually even split between catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble but is making 20 percent or under on both types. There is virtually no reason to explain why he is shooting just 19.5 percent on his threes so far other than a preseason nose injury forcing him to wear a protective facemask.
Head coach Steve Kerr has played him just 19.5 minutes in each of the last two games, but time opened up with Melton’s injury. This is the chance for Podz to get back on track. He must prove the Dubs were wise to keep him instead of trading for a star.
Brandin Podziemski should soon bust out of his rough start to the season. Expect him to shoot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range and make a massive impact if Golden State is going to make a deep playoff run.
There is no reason he should be shooting so poorly with so many open shots. He is getting the right reps. Now, Podziemski must execute. Golden State cannot afford to have him missing every jumper, especially with Melton out. Will Podz step up? That is the goal or this uncomfortable discussion could become a problem. Expect him to make more shots and help the team win.
Brandin Podziemski cannot be untouchable given his current role
Podz has started just three games and is averaging just 25.5 minutes. Head coach Steve Kerr is leaning into his depth with Stephen Curry as the only one over 28 minutes each night. Podziemski is fourth on the team, despite his struggles.
He must show more to prove his untouchable status and build on last year’s numbers. Fans hoped to see his scoring and playmaking improve with Chris Paul gone. Podz could blossom into a crucial role player but must start consistently knocking down shots and making plays.
Brandin Podziemski is young and growth is not linear. It has been a slow start to the season, but he could quickly bounce back. Now is the time. The Golden State Warriors need more, and Podz is capable of delivering. He is getting playing time and open shots. It is all about taking advantage.