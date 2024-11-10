This veteran further proves to be the X-factor for the Warriors
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are the early surprise of the NBA season. They won seven of their first eight after missing the playoffs entirely in 2024. The Dubs suffered their second loss on Nov. 8, but they have been an elite team in the early going.
They searched for a superstar and will continue to explore their options, but settled for adding three role players this summer. Their additional depth has been crucial when coupled with improved play nearly across the board.
Fans will point to Buddy Hield’s blistering shooting, Draymond Green playing elite defense, or Steve Kerr’s masterful coaching as to why Golden State is tied atop the Western Conference. All those plus a favorable schedule have played a part, but getting better play for a crucial piece of their 2022 championship run has been difference-making.
Andrew Wiggins proves to be the X-factor for the Warriors
Since making his first All-Star appearance and winning the title, things have not gone to plan for the 6’7 forward. He played just 37 regular season games in 2023 before turning it on in the playoffs to help the Dubs reach the second round. Last year, his number dipped across the board, including producing a negative-0.3 value over replacement player (VORP). Wiggins was virtually unplayable for long stretches and had the Warriors thinking hard about selling low.
Golden State needed him to bounce back to have any shot at contention. Their second-highest-paid player could not be struggling on both ends of the floor. His defensive drop-off was worrying, especially at 29 years old. Wiggins should still be in his prime. Personal issues certainly played a role, but could he bounce back?
Maple Jordan is averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.7 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game, while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range for the first time in his career and making a positive impact on both ends.
The forward is a questionable fit next to Jonathan Kuminga, which has led coach Kerr to bring the young talent off the bench. Kuminga’s lack of shooting and positional overlap can create issues, so Kerr is wisely staggering their time.
Wiggins has 0.169 win shares per 48 minutes so far this season, which is by far a career-high. He sits tied for 37th in the NBA after finishing 144th last season. The 6’7 forward has been significantly better and so have the Warriors.
Wiggins can guard the opposition’s best scorer and offer an efficient 17 points per game. His ability to stretch the floor and defend multiple positions is a plus, but only when the 29-year-old is performing at his best. He is back to fringe All-Star status, which has helped Golden State return to contention.
Andrew Wiggins was arguably the team’s second-best player during their 2022 championship run, but that option quickly disappeared. He does not have to reach that level. Just being above average on both ends of the floor is all the Dubs need to be back in the mix.
The Golden State Warriors have several crucial pieces on the deepest roster in the NBA. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green determine the team’s ceiling, but Wiggins is crucial to their fate. So far, so good. Will it stick? If not, Golden State may quickly plummet down the standings.