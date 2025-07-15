Heat beat reporter says what all Warriors fans already knew about Andrew Wiggins

As the Golden State Warriors' offseason drags on, they are still seeking another scoring option to add depth and offensive versatility to their current roster.

One of the floated solutions to this need was a return of forward Andrew Wiggins, but, as it has been revealed that the Miami Heat plan to keep Wiggins into the start of next season, a beat reporter for the Heat has revealed what all Warriors fans already knew: Wiggins is a winning player.

Andrew Wiggins could be as important to the Heat as he was to the Warriors

After parts of six seasons in Golden State, and a highly important role in the team's 2022 championship run, Wiggins unfortunately needed to be dealt as the team took a desperate swing to pull their roster out of mediocrity.

With a slightly enlarged role in Miami, Wiggins averaged 19 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 17 games with his new organization.

Yet, as the offseason began, rumors swirled surrounding the Heat's interest in a potential Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, and speculation ensued that Wiggins could be headed back to the Warriors if such a trade were to take place.

However, it has since been reported that Miami plans to enter the season with Wiggins on their roster, and Jesse Cinquini of HeatNation has highlighted exactly why this is a great idea for the organization.

Cinquini argues that Wiggins' championship pedigree is one of his most valuable assets, saying that "his experience playing impactful basketball on a title team could come in handy if the Heat are contending for a championship at some point down the line."

During Golden State's unlikely championship run, Wiggins was a vital piece on both ends of the floor, averaging 16.5 points throughout the playoff run and holding Jayson Tatum to just 21.5 points per game in the Finals.

Cinquini goes on to argue that Wiggins' dependability on offense will provide a longer runway to Miami's young wings: Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic. They write that "his veteran presence will only help Jaquez and Jovic... as he knows as well as anybody what it takes to be an effective forward at the NBA level."

Cinquini, in highlighting what makes Wiggins valuable to the Heat, also gives a painful reminder to Warriors fans about what he would provide to the roster as it currently stands.

Although there was almost certainly no way to get the Butler deal done without trading Wiggins, having the forward still on the roster would provide the team with another dependable scoring option as well as a model for young players such as Kuminga and Gui Santos to follow.

While, given their success, there is no way Golden State would undo the Butler trade, Wiggins is sorely missed in The Bay, and the Heat's love for him confirms what all Warriors fans alre