Warriors' ideal wing may shockingly become available if surging rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors have yet to make a move in free agency, there are still gaping holes in their roster that they need to fill before next season begins.

One of these needs is undeniably a playmaking wing, and, with the shockingly rumored availability of young wing Devin Vassell of the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors might have a catalyst to make a major move this offseason.

While Vassell's contract would be difficult to flesh out in a deal, and the lingering Jonathan Kuminga situation could prevent Golden State from making any major moves, the wing's availability could be huge news for a team in desperate need of more offensive talent.

Devin Vassell could be the unlikely solution to the Warriors' problems

The Spurs, with a young core led by superstar Victor Wembanyama, have been one of the more active teams this offseason, adding supreme young talent through the draft in Dylan Harper and fortifying their center depth with their acquisitions of Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk.

Now, just as the organization moved young pieces in order to acquire Olynyk from the Washington Wizards, NBA Insider Jake Fischer has reported that they might be willing to move on from a select number of forwards, including Vassell, in order to add more veteran talent.

Vassell, who will be entering his second year of a five-year, $135 million rookie contract extension, averaged 16.3 points, four rebounds and 2.9 assists as a starting wing last season for the Spurs.

However, now that the Spurs have a loaded backcourt, comprised of Harper, De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, as well as recently drafted 3-and-D prospect Carter Bryant, it seems as though they are comfortable in their roster depth.

Vassell could immediately provide a scoring punch and an extra playmaking threat to the Warriors' offensive countenance, having posted a career 2.36 assist-to-turnover ratio and having averaged over three assists two of his last three seasons.

Presumably, San Antonio would be looking for either veteran or dynamic young talent in exchange for a player such as Vassell, and, in this case, Golden State could perhaps leverage their Jonathan Kuminga situation to their benefit.

It has been reported that the Warriors are seeking a young player and a first-round pick in a Kuminga sign-and-trade, and the Spurs currently own first-round picks in the next seven drafts.

Combined with the salary of someone like Buddy Hield, Golden State would financially be able to bring in Vassell's contract, while granting the Spurs another dynamic scoring threat in their frontcourt and veteran shooting off the bench.

While San Antonio's backcourt is certainly clogged up, Hield's ability to play at the three could make his viability more enticing for the Spurs.

While such a deal is unlikely, and Vassell's availability is only a rumor at this point, the prospect of such a trade should be highly intriguing for the Warriors as they seek to improve their roster.