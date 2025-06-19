Warriors are set for disastrous Jonathan Kuminga mistake if surging rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors figure out their next step forward with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, rumors linking them in a potential sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat could prove to be disastrous.

While the Heat would certainly be interested in dealing for Kuminga, and have some intriguing pieces that could serve as a return for the young forward, it is likely that such a deal would center around the return of Andrew Wiggins to Golden State: a move that would represent a significant talent downgrade for the roster.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Warriors podcast, host Matt Kolsky proposed a hypothetical trade between the Warriors and the Heat that would feature Kuminga and Moses Moody in exchange for Wiggins, going on to say that, while it would work monetarily, it would be the wrong move for the franchise.

While Wiggins' return would be welcomed by fans and the organization, Golden State needs to do a better job of maximizing their return if they are going to deal Kuminga.

Wiggins is not a large enough reward for losing Kuminga

The Heat, along with the Chicago Bulls, have been two of the teams with reported interest in Kuminga since the start of the offseason, and, although it seems likely that the Warriors will resign him, those two teams are the current most likely destinations if a trade winds up happening.

If the Heat are not able to win the imminent Kevin Durant sweepstakes, they could certainly pivot to pursuing a Kuminga sign-and-trade. However, their biggest and most tradeable asset in such a deal would likely be Wiggins.

Wiggins, 30, was a long-time fan favorite on the Warriors, being named an All-Star and winning a championship with the team during the 2021-22 season. Unfortunately, his tenure with the franchise came to an end when he was included in the convoluted, multi-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Golden State.

Last season, with both the Warriors and Heat, Wiggins averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 60 games.

Yet, bringing just Wiggins back, even if Moody was not included in the deal, would be a talent downgrade that still would not manage to fill the needs of Golden State's roster. While Wiggins would help further solidify the team's defense, he is not necessarily the connective piece that the Warriors need on the wing in order to enhance their ball movement.

Moreover, his scoring and positional role have been taken over by Butler, and, were Wiggins to move to the bench, there is no guarantee that his production would be worth the remaining cost of his contract.

Instead, Golden State, if they are going to deal Kuminga, must pursue a difference-making piece in return for the dynamic young forward, and, even if a deal requires additional pieces to be sent out, they must get a return that will get them closer to a championship next season.