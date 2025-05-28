Ideal stretch five again proves that Warriors should sell the farm for him

While the Golden State Warriors have been linked to the likes of Brook Lopez, Kristaps Porzingis and Nikola Vucevic, their absolute dream stretch five has helped his team inch one step closer to the NBA Finals.

Myles Turner was again impactful for the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, recording 13 points and three blocks as the hosts took a decisive 3-1 series lead over the New York Knicks.

The 29-year-old has had a major impact in helping the Pacers to the doorstep of the NBA Finals, making his free agency this offseason all the more interesting as his value seemingly rises from the $19.9 million he's made this season.

The Warriors should go heavily after Myles Turner this offseason

With Golden State on the look for a veteran stretch five this summer, they and the Los Angeles Lakers were floated as potential sign-and-trade options for Turner in a recent article from ESPN's Kevin Pelton looking at the futures of the key free agents around the league.

"A sign-and-trade would be complicated for the Warriors and the Lakers, but both franchises are clear fits in the unlikely event the Pacers and Turner can't strike a deal," Pelton wrote.

If Turner does indeed price himself out of a range the Pacers are comfortable with, then the Warriors need to do all they can to acquire what would be a perfect stretch five to pair with Draymond Green in the front court.

That duo could be devastating defensively, with Turner having averaged 2.2 blocks per game during his career and nearly 2.4 during this postseason. His ability to stretch the floor would also be a perfect complement to Green's shooting limitations, having shot a career-high 39.6% from 3-point range on 5.5 attempts per game with the Pacers this season.

While you would think that a trip to the Finals would warrant Indiana re-signing Turner at all costs, Golden State has enough flexibility and assets to pounce if a deal between player and franchise can't be reached.

The Warriors have their own free agency decision to worry about with Jonathan Kuminga, but perhaps Turner can be woven into the same multi-team sign-and-trade. Beyond that, Golden State also has a range of young players, a couple of mid-tier team-friendly contracts, and almost all their future picks to try and build a trade for the Texas native.

The other options all come with downsides that don't necessarily apply to Turner, making him a target the Warriors should go all out for. Lopez and Vucevic are much older and face more question marks defensively, while Turner's ability to remain relatively healthy is of stark contrast to a similarly aged 3-and-D big man in Porzingis.