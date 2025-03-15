Jimmy Butler's biggest impact has not even begun to be felt by the Warriors

Jimmy Butler's presence has been felt heavily on both ends of the floor for the ascending Golden State Warriors, with the franchise having now won 13 of their past 15 games since acquiring the veteran forward.

Through 14 games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The 6x All-Star has utilized his trademark intensity on both ends of the floor to bring a massive impact to Golden State in every single game he has played in.

His ability to drive to the rim and draw contact has brought the Warriors from one of the worst free-throw achieving and shooting teams in the NBA to one of the best, and the team's success has followed suit.

However, as Golden State tentatively peer beyond the Stephen Curry and Draymond Green era, Butler's presence could be felt in a franchise-altering manner with the potential he has to help youngster Jonathan Kuminga blossom into a star.

Jimmy Butler's impact on Jonathan Kuminga could be franchise-altering

The 22-year-old Kuminga is having the best season of his career in his fourth year with the Warriors. The seventh overall pick in 2021, Kuminga has always had the potential to be a major offensive force in the mold of the intense Butler but has struggled with consistency throughout his short career to date.

However, this season, prior to his lengthy absence due to an ankle injury suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies in January, Kuminga was averaging 16.8 points, five rebounds and 2.2 assists while oscillating between the starting lineup and the bench unit.

In his return on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings, Kuminga seemed not to have lost a step, playing aggressively at the rim and posting 18 points, three rebounds and one assist in almost 20 minutes off the bench.

While his exact fit within the rotation in consideration of Butler's presence is uncertain, it is certain that Butler, who signed a two-year $111 million extension with the Warriors immediately following his acquisition, is an ideal model for Kuminga as he develops.

The 14-year veteran not only has the experience to mentor Kuminga, but has the necessary skills that, if added to Kuminga's game, could help the youngster take the next step towards stardom.

Kuminga has only taken 23.1% of his shots at the rim this season, signifying a lack of true aggressiveness that Golden State desperately needed as it floundered in mediocrity prior to the blockbuster trade. Butler, meanwhile, has taken 33.9% of his shots at the rim and drawn an average of 7.3 free-throw attempts per game this season.

Kuminga will be a restricted free agent this offseason and looks to play a major role for the Warriors moving forward. If Butler is able to mentor Kuminga in this aspect of his game, it could be a massive development for the franchise in the short-term and over the coming years.