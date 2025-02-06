Jimmy Butler's move minutes after Warriors trade proves rumors wrong

The Golden State Warriors have finally made a move to add a bona-fide number two scorer behind star point guard Stephen Curry, trading for Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Warriors acquired Butler from the Heat in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schröder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick. The 2025 first-round pick, in the case that it is a top-ten selection, will defer to 2026.

Wiggins, an NBA champion with the Warriors in 2022, was heavily rumored to be involved in the Warriors' trade talks. The forward is averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 43 games with the Warriors this season.

Schröder, a recent acquisition for the team, failed to mesh in the backcourt with Curry and was recently relegated to a bench spot. Schröder is averaging 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists through 47 games with Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets.

Jimmy Butler goes back on his word to sign extension

Butler, who is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season, has been tied to the Warriors in trade talks for the past month. These negotiations originally broke down because Butler, who has forced his way out of the Heat in response to a dispute over a potential extension, indicated that he would not be willing to sign a long-term extension with the Warriors were he to be traded.

However, just minutes after the news of his trade to the Warriors broke, it was revealed that Butler has agreed to sign a two-year, $112 million deal with the Warriors to remain through 2026-27. As part of this agreement, he has opted out of his 2025-26 player option.

As a result of this information, it is clear that the trade with the Warriors was able to go through due to Butler's change of mind.

In the wake of his drama with the Heat, Butler's market was apparently somewhat dry. Although multiple teams were rumored to have shown interest, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies, most were eliminated quickly from discussions surrounding Butler.

Butler's preferred destination was rumored to be the Phoenix Suns, but evidently the Suns were unable to get past the hurdle of Bradley Beal's no-trade clause and desire to remain in the Valley.

Butler now joins the Warriors not only as a rental but also as a player who they hope, paired alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, will be able to keep them in contention for multiple seasons.