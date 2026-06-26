Joe Lacob joins in Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg excitement in wake of 2026 NBA Draft

After weeks of speculation, the Golden State Warriors ultimately selected Yaxel Lendeborg 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

We'll never know if he was truly their first choice. After Brayden Burries came off the board at 10th overall, it was reported the Warriors were fielding offers for their pick. But now that the selection has been made, Lendeborg is certainly their guy.

And he's the type of player that can make an immediate difference on a team trying to claw their way back into championship contention.

There will be those that have their doubts, especially about the long-term upside on a player who will turn 24 before he even begins his rookie year. But naturally, the Warriors' brass has projected nothing but confidence and excitement since the selection has been made.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob joined in at a corporate event on Thursday night, per Anthony Slater via X.

Joe Lacob at a GSW corporate event on the drafting of Yaxel Lendeborg: “It couldn’t have gone any better for us. We think he’s a game changer. Good day in Warriors history.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 25, 2026

Whatever you think about the long-term upside of the pick, though, one thing is certain. Lacob's "game changer" label is not overly lofty for a player of Lendeborg's two-way impact.

Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg selection will have a massive impact in 2026-27

If, in five years down the line, the Warriors are in a rebuilding phase and it turns out they've yet again spent a high draft pick on a player with a limited ceiling, perhaps this conversation will take on a different light. But for now, Golden State is clearly trying to compete with Stephen Curry still on the roster.

Lendeborg is the type of player that will be a massive factor in those efforts.

Last season at the University of Michigan, Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. He was an integral piece of the most formidable team in the country, and that winning pedigree has a chance to translate to the NBA immediately with the right systematic guidance. But even from a perspective of physical talent alone, Lendeborg is ready to crack virtually any rotation in the NBA.

At 6'8.75" and 241 lbs, Lendeborg is a formidable athlete for his size. On defense, he's light on his feet and highly switchable, seemingly capable of making a play on the ball or disrupting a passing lane at any time. On offense, he has surprising above-the-rim athleticism and an explosive, fight-through-contact ability that allows him to sustain his drives to the rim and finish at a high rate.

Most importantly, though his role is also scalable. He has a strong feel for off-ball movement and back-door cuts, and although he needs to improve in his shooting consistency, he made a strong number of his open shots at the perimeter during his time at Michigan. He's likely the most 'do-it-all' prospect from this class outside of the defined top-four.

Whether the first round of the NBA Draft was a "good day in Warriors history" remains to be seen. But Lacob's description of Lendeborg as a "game changer" is not just organizational hyperbole. He's the type of player that, when complementing the right stars, can turn a game on its head in the aggregate.