The Golden State Warriors are currently riding a four-game win streak, sit at a 31-27 record and have pushed up to the eighth-seed in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors have struggled greatly with their consistency this season, at one point dropping below .500 and looking like they would remain outside the Play-In Tournament bubble. Since their blockbuster acquisition of star forward Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline though, Golden State has looked like a new team...even in the absence of young star Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga, who sprained his ankle in early January in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, has missed 24 games due and is projected to miss the Warriors' next game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Kuminga has participated in basketball activities with the team since the All-Star break and will likely lreturn at some point during Golden State's upcoming five-game road trip. The 22-year-old's return will certainly add another dimension to the Warrior offense, and head coach Steve Kerr's latest comments about his rehab process suggests great signs for his development.

Steve Kerr hopes Jonathan Kuminga can emulate Jimmy Butler

Druing his press conference after Tuesday night's blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets, Kerr was asked about Kuminga's recovery and his potential impact upon his return. He revealed that Kuminga, in addition to watching his own film, has been watching film of Butler in order to try to emulate facets of his new teammate.

Steve Kerr said he's been showing Jonathan Kuminga lots of Jimmy Butler film 👀



"I think he's the perfect guy for JK to emulate. What makes Jimmy special is that he doesn't try to be special. He just plays fundamental basketball... I want JK to learn some of that." pic.twitter.com/F0sXaWocWu — KNBR (@KNBR) February 26, 2025

Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 32 games this season, but has often struggled with opportunity and offensive consistency throughout his career. Through this season alone, his role on Golden State has fluctuated widely.

At points Kuminga has played exceptionally, forcing his way into the starting rotation before being banished back to the bench as the young forward tried to take on a large offensive role. With the acquisition of Butler and Kerr's return to his small-ball lineup structure, it is somewhat unclear what Kuminga's role will be with the team upon his return.

Much of the value that Butler has provided to the Warriors offense has come through his ability to drive to the rim and draw contact, creating free-throw opportunities in the process and spacing the floor for the team's shooters. Kuminga, with his athleticism and size, could very well continue to dial in on that aspect of his game, providing a similar service to Golden State's improving bench unit.

He could also see starting minutes, and, if he can match Butler's versatility in that role, could help solidify a burgeoning Warriors rotation. However Kuminga's return plays out, any attempt to emulate Butler should be a cause for excitement for Warrior fans.