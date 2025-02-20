Warriors playoff push will depend upon young player's resurgence

As the NBA All-Star Break draws to a close, the Golden State Warriors sit at 28-27 and the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Prior to the break, fans of got a four-game preview of their new star Jimmy Butler in the wake of his blockbuster acquisition.

The team, as a whole, looked renewed and played with a consistent energy that has been missing for much of this season. Butler's ability to drive to the rim, coupled with the floor-spacing abilities of Quentin Post, created abundant opportunities for the Warriors' lethal perimeter shooters.

However, in the wake of a trade that sent Dennis Schroder, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III away from the team, Golden State's bench seemed obviously depleted and in desperate need of a boost.

As the Warriors enter their final, 27-game stretch, the return of one player will be vital to the health of their bench and, by extension, the potency of their offense as a whole.

Jonathan Kuminga's return could make or break Warriors' season

Kuminga, who is averaging 16.8 points, five rebounds and 2.2 assists, has not played since the January 4 game against the Memphis Grizzlies in which he suffered a sprained ankle. However, following the All-Star Break, Kuminga is expected to be reincorporated into the team practices, and it is clear that his return is imminent.

Prior to his injury, Kuminga was in the best form of his career, using his strength and agility to fight to the rim and even earning starting minutes for a period of time. While he has struggled with consistency throughout his career, Kuminga's reincorporation into Golden State's roster will be a major boon to a team that has already looked significantly more in sync since the Butler trade.

Kuminga will likely see most of his minutes from the bench, which is exactly what the Warriors need. With Schroder being sent to the Detroit Pistons, young guard Brandin Podziemski is again responsible for the bench unit's primary scoring duties. While he has seemed to return to form since his return from injury, he still cannot be relied upon in this capacity.

Buddy Hield may have now got that role after Podziemski's ascension to the starting lineup, but the mostly down form of the veteran sharpshooter proves he too shouldn't be trusted to provide consistent production.

As it stands, the bench unit's defensive presences (Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Pat Spencer) far outnumber their offensive playmakers, and Kuminga's addition to this lineup could provide the same interior presence that Butler provides to the starters.

Over the last four games, the Warriors have averaged just 31.3 points from their bench, which is good for 19th in the league. In order to continue making a push for the playoffs, Kuminga's explosive scoring ability will be needed to solidify the bench minutes and lessen the load on Butler and Stephen Curry.