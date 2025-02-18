Draymond Green's bold declaration will depend on surprise Warriors player

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green certainly wasn't holding back at All-Star weekend, delivering some bold takes on a range of topics that left many fans across the league stunned.

Not only was Green highly critical of the new All-Star Game format, and claimed that he'd already been offered the Warriors head coaching role post-retirement, he also boldly asserted that his team would win the championship this season despite sitting just 10th in the Western Conference at the All-Star break.

Draymond Green's declaration will come down to Jonathan Kuminga

Fans on social media were quick point out that Green's latest statement was just another example of him writing a cheque Stephen Curry will have to cash. At least the 2x MVP now has another star to help him in that mission, with Jimmy Butler a noted playoff performer who's twice led the Miami Heat all the way to the NBA Finals.

In fact, it's the Butler trade that had Green making that declaration over All-Star weekend, with the Warriors having made a positive start with a 3-1 record since their acquisition of the 6x All-Star.

Yet it may not be Curry or Butler that's the deciding factor on whether Green's wild statement actually comes true. While they may be easily the best two players on the team, it could be Jonathan Kuminga's return that is most important to Golden State's hopes.

The former seventh overall pick has been out over the last 21 games due to an ankle injury, having come at a disappointing time after a six-game stretch in which Kuminga was averaging nearly 25 points and developing into the star player many have long envisioned.

2x NBA champion Kenny Smith certainly didn't downplay the importance of Kuminga as the talented forward prepares to return from his frustrating injury soon after the All-Star break.

"He has to take the step. Not a step, the step that separates him from the rest of the pack," Smith told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole and Bonta Hill. "And if he does that, we're going to be looking around here in May going 'Oh my God, they're in the Western Conference finals.'"

The conclusion of the season is important for Kuminga on multiple fronts. Not only is he vitally important to Golden State's success as a team, but that and his individual form will determine what kind of offer he could see as a restricted free agent this offseason.

So as the Warriors invest in their new veteran trio of Curry, Butler and Green, Smith's comments are a timely reminder that the team's fortunes may truly lie with a 22-year-old with little-to-no playoff experience.