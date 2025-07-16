Jonathan Kuminga has a hidden upside that could completely save his trade value

As the Golden State Warriors' offseason sits in limbo, the shadow of the lingering Jonathan Kuminga situation hangs over every decision the team could make.

Yet, as the organization weighs whether they can get a worthwhile return in a sign-and-trade at this time, Kuminga's hidden upside, his potential for star output and a higher load of minutes, could resurrect his trade value.

While the market on restricted free agents has been incredibly cold this offseason, the Warriors could still pull the sizable return for Kuminga that they originally envisioned if a rival team could be convinced of this potential.

Kuminga has genuine upside if he were to get a longer runway

Throughout Kuminga's career with Golden State, he has largely been limited in minutes and opportunities as a result of a clash in his play style with what head coach Steve Kerr has envisioned for the roster.

Through four seasons with the Warriors, Kuminga has averaged only 22 minutes a game, a number that decreased even more following the organization's acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

However, in games where he has played 30 or more minutes, Kuminga has averaged 20.8 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists, showcasing his potential to post star-like stats given a larger opportunity.

As Golden State reportedly seeks a young player and a first-round pick as a return in a potential sign-and-trade, they are betting on rival teams seeing this same upside in Kuminga's game.

However, the only confirmed offer thus far has been from the Sacramento Kings, who offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric and two second-round picks. Since that time, the market on restricted free agents, including Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls and Quentin Grimes of the Philadelphia 76ers, has appeared to have cooled completely.

Kuminga, somewhat justifiably, expects an opportunity to flourish as a starter and receive proper compensation for it, further limiting the flexibility of his current trade market.

Now, as teams such as the Bulls and the Miami Heat apparently back off of their interest in Kuminga, the Warriors could be stuck in a situation where they have missed their opportunity to capitalize on their biggest movable asset this offseason.

Golden State must attempt to convince teams of Kuminga's star potential, an increasingly difficult task given his limited role on the team as the season wore on.

One option is to bring Kuminga back for a larger role next season, giving him a chance to showcase his value to rival teams and perhaps command a larger return at the trade deadline. However, given the questions surrounding his fit in the frontcourt as it is currently constructed, this could also be a risky move.

Therefore, the Warriors must hope that another organization recognizes Kuminga's hidden upside soon in order to capitalize upon their most important offseason opportunity.