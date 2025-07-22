Jonathan Kuminga trade proposal could net the Warriors a heartbreaking return

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to find a solution to their Jonathan Kuminga predicament this offseason, it seems as though a resolving of his contract dispute is not imminent, leading many to speculate that a sign-and-trade could be a real possibility.

Yet, with a recent mock trade proposed by Caleb Hightower of The Sporting News, the Warriors would receive a highly disappointing return from the newest surprise suitor for Kuminga: The Phoenix Suns.

In the proposed trade, Golden State would swap Kuminga for veterans Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, bringing in veteran help to the team's rotation but sacrificing the front office's loftier hopes for a return for Kumigna. While such a return is looking increasingly realistic as Kuminga's market cools, it would be a disappointingly anticlimactic resolution to a highly-touted young player's time in The Bay.

Recent mock trade shows just how far Kuminga's price has fallen

Entering the offseason, it was widely known that Kuminga and the Warriors were in disagreement both in terms of his role on the team and his monetary value. Therefore, although it remains a possibility that Kuminga re-signs on a short-term, tradeable deal, numerous suitors have arisen for a sign-and-trade.

This growing list of teams has included the Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat and the Suns. It was initially reported that Golden State was seeking a first-round pick and a young player in a potential sign-and-trade, but, as it stands, no confirmed offers meeting that asking price have appeared.

Therefore, it is beginning to look like the Warriors may have two non-ideal options: re-sign Kuminga at a mark closer to his asking price or settle for a lesser return in a sign-and-trade.

To be clear, Allen and O'Neale are players that would immediately bolster Golden State's rotation.

Allen shot 42.6% from 3-point range last season and presents a veteran sharpshooting preference that the Warriors could use desperately, especially if they were to move on from Buddy Hield in a larger deal.

O'Neale, 32, averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.5 minutes per game last season, and he could provide, in some ways, the playmaking wing skill-set that Golden State was seeking this offseason.

Yet, a return of two aging bench pieces for the organization's former seventh overall pick, would feel like a severe failure to maximize Kuminga's value on both the part of the front office and the coaching staff.

However, the longer this contract situation drags on, the more likely it becomes that the Warriors will need to settle for such a heartbreaking return for Kuminga.