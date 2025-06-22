Kevin Durant is in for a rude awakening after snubbing Warriors return

Following the blockbuster trade of superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, Durant is in for a rude awakening as he attempts to contend for another title with an overwhelmingly young core, having passed on a Golden State Warriors reunion at the trade deadline.

The Phoenix Suns received an underwhelming package of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft for Durant, 36, and, as the Rockets evidently believe that can quicken their pace toward contention, Durant has now found a new home.

However, with only a year left on his four-year, $194 million contract, there is no guarantee that Durant will sign an extension with his new team, and it appears he may have made the wrong decision in not reuniting with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for one last run.

The Rockets might not be ready to contend

Although the Rockets were an upstart team this season, winning 52 games and grabbing the second seed in the Western Conference, they fell to the Warriors in seven games in the first round of the playoffs primarily due to their inexperienced roster and inconsistent scoring.

Durant, who averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists this season, solves many of these problems for Houston. However, having lost Jalen Green, the Rockets are still dependent upon their young core of players such as Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason to elevate them to title contenders.

Sengun, 22, had an excellent season, averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, but he was still limited by the relatively under-sized Draymond Green, showcasing his youth and inability to respond to the pressure of the postseason.

While the Rockets are a solid young team with a defensive identity, it is uncertain whether they are ready to contend for a title this year even with Durant, making Durant's stated desire to play in Houston questionable.

This uncertainty is worsened by the fact that Golden State made a genuine push to acquire Durant at the last trade deadline, offering a flip of then recent acquisition Jimmy Butler in order to bring Durant back to the team with whom he won two championships.

With a trio of Curry, Draymond Green and Durant the Warriors could have certainly made a push for another title, providing the team with the bona-fide second scoring threat they needed.

Now, however, the Rockets will have to attempt to push through a loaded Western Conference in order to grant Durant his wish, and, as the team figures out Durant's fit within their offense, it is likely that their weaknesses will return in full force during his tenure.