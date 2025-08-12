Kings will soon have a Dennis Schroder realization Warriors fans know well already

As the Golden State Warriors have sought out veterans to bolster their backcourt this offseason, fans have been given the chance to reflect on a deal, the untimely mid-season trade for Dennis Schröder, that could have landed them the help they needed.

Unfortunately, Schröder's performance was sub-par during his tenure with the Warriors, and, as the Sacramento Kings expect him to be their lead point guard, fans of the team know exactly why their expectations will not be fulfilled.

While Schröder has been a reliable ball-handler throughout his lengthy, transitory career, his abilities as a scorer and his inconsistencies as a shooter make it difficult to trust him as a lead point guard: a fact that the Kings will soon find out.

Dennis Schroder is not a lead guard in the NBA

Following the season-ending injury to De'Anthony Melton and the inconsistent sophomore-season performances of Brandin Podziemski, Golden State desperately needed another guard in order to help Stephen Curry handle the team's offensive burden.

Schröder, at the time of his acquisition by Golden State, seemed like the perfect solution. He was having a career year with the Brooklyn Nets, having averaged 18.4 points, three rebounds and 6.6 assists through 23 games.

In acquiring him from the Nets in exchange for Melton and multiple second-round picks, the Warriors thought they had found a second scorer to help augment their offense. Instead, his fit with Curry never quite ironed itself out, and, after ultimately being relegated to the team's bench unit, he was moved in the multi-team Jimmy Butler trade.

However, a strong end to his season with the Detroit Pistons resurrected his value this offseason, and the Kings quickly targeted the veteran guard, inking him to a three-year, $44 million contract.

In a recent press appearance, Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis expressed faith in Schröder's abilities to step in and lead the team, saying "Right now, we have a starting caliber point guard. Dennis [Schröder] is very talented."

Domantas Sabonis talks about Doug Christie becoming the Kings' full time head coach, his meeting with new GM Scott Perry, the Kings rookies, working with DeMar DeRozan/Zach LaVine, and more. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/z0Svv4Wd6a — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) August 10, 2025

Yet, as fans of Golden State know well, Schröder is not well-suited for the high-usage role that the Kings have in mind for him. He can be inconsistent as a ball-handler, with a hesitancy to penetrate the driving lanes and a relative lack of vision from the point. His off-ball movement is sub-par, and his perimeter shot is often a liability.

Through 75 games across three teams last season, Schröder just 34.2% from 3-point range and 45.8% from the field. Although the Kings are desperate for a floor general, and Schröder is valuable insofar as he typically avoids turning the ball over, they will soon find out what the Warriors already know well about the veteran guard's game.