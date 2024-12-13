LeBron James trade demand could bring the Warriors not one but two new players

The Golden State Warriors are active on the trade market, finding themselves linked to a number of players from rival teams with less than two months now until the Febuary 6 deadline.

When it comes to players connected with a move to the Warriors, there's no bigger than 4x MVP LeBron James. Despite being rejected in their pursuit for the Los Angeles Lakers prior to last season's trade deadline, Golden State retain the dream of pairing James with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Wednesday.

Trading for LeBron James would likely require the Warriors bringing in two players

Any trade for James would be difficult given his $48.7 million, but not impossible if the 39-year-old specifically angles his way to the Warriors. James is one of only two players in the league to hold a no-trade clause, meaning he can essentially pick his own destination if he does indeed request a move away from Los Angeles.

But any deal for the superstar wouldn't just be about acquiring one James, but also another in the form of his son Bronny. According to Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints, the James duo would likely come as a package deal for Golden State or anyone else.

"Sources close to the Lakers did say that, if James asked the Lakers to trade him, they would work with him to find a deal that lands him where he'd rather be, but also brings back the kind of return that would jumpstart a rebuild. If James was traded, it's also believed Bronny James would have to be part of the deal," Irwin wrote.

After the historic moment of sharing the court with his father in the season-opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the younger James has appeared in only six further games during garbage times.

The 20-year-old has unsurprisingly been sent to the G League to further his development, with Bronny going for 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting against the Valley Suns in a notable performance on Thursday night.

James is averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four G League appearances, having just started the first season of a four-year, $7.9 million rookie contract after being taken with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Given the Warriors reportedly had interest in drafting Bronny with the 52nd overall pick, it's highly unlikely that the front office will have hesitation acquiring the 6'2" guard if it means landing his father as well.