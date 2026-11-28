Even with the slow offensive start last night and the sub-par shooting performance from Brandon Williams, it's clear that the Golden State Warriors sorely missed their backup point guard in his absence.

Williams was sidelined for a total of six games with a hamstring strain—seven if you include the New Orleans Pelicans matchup, in which he only played just over a minute. And in that time, the Warriors were at a clear deficit for additional ball-handling, depending entirely on Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton to disarm pressure from opposing defenders and keep the offensive infrastructure intact. Needless to say, that didn't go to well.

And even though Williams' minutes have been limited since his return, the Warriors have already seen the benefits of having him on the court. He finished just 1-of-7 from the field last night againt the Portland Trail Blazers, bringing him to a total field goal percentage of just 38.1% over the past two games. But his ability to get downhill and put stress on opposing defenses paid obvious dividends for the Warriors' shooters.

His return, though, edges two-way guard LJ Cryer out of the rotation—which isn't necessarily a negative development as long as Williams can start putting up consistent scoring numbers again. But even so, Cryer's continued emergence as a rotation-caliber contributor gives the Warriors some much needed flexibility in the backcourt, and that's a silver lining that can be taken away from Williams' absence.

LJ Cryer provides the Warriors with some backcourt insurance—even if his skill set isn't the same as Brandon Williams'

Even when Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody inevitably return to the fold, the Warriors need to have a full comprehension of their rotational options. This team is simply too injury-prone to have it any other way.

And Cryer earned that opportunity with his performance in the Summer League and preseason—even if minutes for him will be sparse when everyone is healthy. He converted 41.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc across his eight games between the California Classic and the 2K27 NBA Summer League. Although he wasn't able to carry that momentum into the preseason, it's clear that Cryer primarily provides one thing to Golden State's rotation when he's needed—consistent perimeter shooting.

But the Warriors needed to see that on the court before they knew if they could trust Cryer in this new version of the rotation. He wasn't a high-volume scorer in Williams' absence, but he delivered in that regard, knocking down 37% of his 3-point attempts between Nov. 9 and Nov. 22 and serving, at times, as one of the team's primary scorers in a depleted rotation.

Now, Cryer can't provide the same level of aggression and ball-handling as Williams. He's simply not that type of player, and even Steve Kerr's attempt to plug Cryer into the starting lineup to provide an extra dose of floor spacing was short-lived.

But this is a team that needs to explore all of its options this season, and Cryer shot well enough—in addition to showing continuous aggression on the defensive end despite his limited height—to feel solid about him as a plug-and-play option moving forward if another injury creates an opportunity for minutes.

Cryer played just two minutes last night, with his only stint coming in the fourth quarter after the Warriors had already waved the white flag. As long as all three of Melton, Podziemski, and Williams are healthy, Golden State likely won't need Cryer extensively. But he's another guard Golden State can use to diversify their attacks when needed, and that, at the very least, is a luxury they can't afford to fully ignore.