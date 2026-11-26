The Golden State Warriors now have back-to-back wins with Stephen Curry on the sidelines. With the way those things looked over the first couple of matchups without him, who would've ever expected that?

Now, the second of those wins came against a dysfunctional Sacramento Kings offense that still managed to claw its way back in the game in the second half. But if you can set that to the side, this was easily the Warriors' most encouraging offensive performance since Curry went down.

They finished the day converting 53.3% of their attempts from the field and 45.5% of their shots from beyond the arc. De'Anthony Melton finally had a breakout shooting performance, and all of Gui Santos, Charles Bassey, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Brandin Podziemski made significant offensive contributions in the victory. That's the sort of game Golden State needs to have every night with Curry out, and with a re-evaluation coming on Friday and the schedule lightening up over the next week, this outing against the Kings came at the perfect time.

And it came with the return of a key playmaker in Curry's absence—Brandon Williams, whose offseason signing just keeps looking like more of a steal for the Warriors.

Brandon Williams is one of the Warriors' most important pieces this season—with or without Stephen Curry

There's a reason Golden State was able to nab Brandon Williams on a partially guaranteed contract, and there's also a reason he, at least ostensibly, was involved in a battle for the 15th roster spot during the preseason.

Williams was never going to be let go considering his role as the team's only true backup point guard behind Curry. But he was available at that price, and with those sort of stipulations, because of the inconsistencies in his game as a defender and a perimeter shooter. He took on relatively significant on-ball duties last season with the Dallas Mavericks in the absence of Kyrie Irving, posting a 2.05 assist-to-turnover ratio across 66 games, but he converted just 23.2% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

His primary value comes as a ball-handler and an aggressive downhill driver. For some teams, that may not be what's needed at the backup point guard spot. For the Warriors, it's clear that's exactly what's required.

Since Williams went down on Nov. 9 with a hamstring strain, Golden State has been at a clear deficit in terms of playmaking. Neither Melton nor Podziemski can be trusted with extensive reps as the primary creator, and Melton particularly struggles to handle defensive pressure with the ball in his hands. Having someone like Williams, especially alongside another potential creator in Lendeborg with the bench unit, allows the other guards to slide more comfortably into their respective roles—and his consistent ability to get downhill and put pressure on opposing interior defenses opens up opportunities for the rest of the team's scorers.

Williams only had three assists last night. Again, he's not going to be the type of volume creator that some teams are searching for.

But in only 12 minutes on the court, Williams' impact was acutely felt. The offense simply seemed more potent, and more capable of breaking down the Kings' perimeter defensive front, when he was out there. And when he's able to ramp his minutes up—and more clearly define his role after Curry's return—that importance will only continue to increase.

No matter how the rest of the season unfolds for this backcourt, that's pretty solid value on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.