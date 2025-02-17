Looming Jonathan Kuminga decision could jeopardize future of Warriors star

After handing Jimmy Butler a new two-year, $112 million extension upon his arrival earlier in the month, significant attention has turned to Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors in the offseason.

Having failed to reach an agreement on an extension prior to the season, Kuminga will be a restricted free agent following a fourth-year that's currently been interrupted by an untimely ankle injury.

The Warriors already have nearly $140 million tied up in Stephen Curry, Butler and Draymond Green for next season, but owner Joe Lacob has moved to ease any concerns that Butler's addition will have any impact on what the franchise will be willing to pay Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga's free agency could jeopardize Draymond Green's future with the Warriors

Still, Lacob and the franchise will want to see return on their investment in the form of a deep playoff run. They won't (and shouldn't) go deep into the luxury tax for a team that doesn't look too much better than their current 28-27 standing.

If Golden State can't surge into the playoff picture over the final 27 games of this season, they may have to consider a notable change to reduce their payroll. According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, there's an obvious decision if they have to part with one of their veteran trio.

“But it's kind of obvious if they do make a move, who the one guy will be, right? It's got to be, it's Draymond (Green)," Thompson said on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast.

Green's future surprisingly drew discussion leading into the trade deadline, with the Phoenix Suns reportedly showing interest in the 4x All-Star as Golden State chased a reunion with 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Green's legendary career with the Warriors is already cemented, but anything is possible after Klay Thompson's departure last offseason, not to mention the Dallas Mavericks' stunning decision to trade franchise superstar Luka Doncic.

Clearly Golden State aren't going to trade Curry, while moving Butler months after acquiring him would be surprising. From an on-court aspect, there's also an undeniable overlap between Green and Kuminga from a positional standpoint, with the veteran having already briefly taken a back-seat bench role to provide his younger teammate a starting spot earlier in the season.

Green holds another two years on his contract at over $53 million, but his future could be in jeopardy if the Warriors recommit to Kuminga yet struggle to take the further steps necessary over the remainder of this season and moving forward.