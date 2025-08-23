Moses Moody could need to pack his bags if surging Warriors rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors have expressed interest in Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, a number of possible implications immediately arise as a result.

While, admittedly, a deal for Murphy is a huge longshot given the Pelicans' reported asking price, the Warriors' interest in the young wing itself signifies a possibility that Moses Moody, whom the team has been reluctant to trade to this point, could eventually be a trade candidate.

Therefore, while Golden State attempts to bolster their roster in a quest for another championship before the end of Stephen Curry's career, it should be known that there will be almost no holds barred in an effort to improve the team.

The Warriors' interest in Trey Murphy III could necessitate a Moses Moody trade

According NBA Insider Jake Fischer, in the recent edition of The Stein Line newsletter, the Warriors have long held interest in Murphy, even making contact about the possibility of a trade as recently as this offseason.

This comes as quite the surprise, since Golden State has been completely stagnant on the market this offseason as a result of their lingering Jonathan Kuminga situation. Yet, at the same time, the team's interest in Murphy should not be all that surprising given his incredibly useful skill-set and team friendly contract.

Last season, through 53 games, Murphy averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists while playing stellar defense and shooting 36% from beyond the arc. Moreover, he is entering the first year of a relatively cheap, four-year, $112 million deal.

As the Warriors have sought out a potential Kuminga sign-and-trade this offseason, they have stated their unwillingness to include Moody in any deal for salary-matching purposes, in part signaling their faith that the young wing will continue the upward trajectory he started on last season. Yet, at the same time, a large part of this reluctance likely came down to their desire to surround their veteran trio with additional perimeter shooting: a facet of the rotation that Moody is absolutely vital to.

Yet, if Murphy were to become available, his defense and advanced perimeter skill-set could certainly make up for Moody's absence, and Moody's status as a coveted young player would almost certainly necessitate his inclusion in such a trade.

The Pelicans would reportedly seek a return package of a proven young talent and multiple first-round picks: something the Warriors could offer but would deplete their resources almost entirely.

Nevertheless, such a gamble, including dealing Moody, could prove worth it given how valuable Murphy's skill-set would be to a contending team.