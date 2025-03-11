As the Golden State Warriors continue to climb in the Western Conference standings, fourth-year wing Moses Moody has played excellently, proving to the team that he deserves a major role in the rotation through the final stretch of the season.

Moody, who was the 14th overall pick out of Arkansas in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists through 56 games this season. While these numbers might seem pedestrian, his recent uptick in production has been one of the primary factors that has propelled the Warriors' hot streak since the league's return from the All-Star Break.

Moody, at his relatively cheap price tag, looks not to be just a major cog in Golden State's hopes for a deep playoff run this year, but also a key piece of the team moving forward.

Moses Moody could be a big factor to Warriors' success

Moody has been seen largely as a developmental player to this point in his career, but the 22-year-old has recently emerged this season as the 3-and-D piece that all contenders desperately need. That was again on show on Monday night at Chase Center, with the 6'6" wing going for 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in Golden State's 130-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Across the last ten games, Moody has averaged 12.5 points while shooting 42.4% from the 3-point line on 4.5 attempts per game. He's posted a plus-minus of +7.6, leads the Warriors in defensive rating at 103.2 and is averaging close to 29 minutes a night through this stretch.

Paired with his 61.1% efficient FG% during that time, Moody has undeniably been one of Golden State's best and most important players since the All-Star Break. His combination of shooting prowess, a long wingspan, and sharp defensive acumen has helped make him a player that most teams long to have on their roster.

While Moody began the season playing on the bench unit and being paired with forward Kyle Anderson in a sort of quasi-big line-up, he has gradually begun to earn bigger and bigger minutes from head coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors are an astounding 16-1 when Moody starts, showcasing his impact on the team as a whole.

Having signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension prior to the season, Moody's current production far outpaces the dollar value of he's about to earn over the coming seasons. If this recent stretch proves to be a bona-fide step forward for Moody's career, this could be a pivotal factor in the Warriors' continued success moving forward.

After signing Jimmy Butler to a two-year, $112 million extension, and needing to negotiateJonathan Kuminga's extension this offseason, the Warriors will be strapped for cash as they attempt one last run for a title with this iteration of the team.

Moody, if he can develop into the 3-and-D prototype that has aided numerous championship-winning teams in the modern era, could be a huge steal for Golden State in the coming years.