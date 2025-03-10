Anonymous scout reveals why no one wants to meet the Warriors in the playoffs

Following a narrow 115-110 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors now sit at 36-28 and the sixth-seed in the Western Conference standings.

They are currently only three wins behind the Houston Rockets for the fifth-seed, and, having won nine of their last 10 games, Golden State continues to improve upon the middling success they had for much of the season.

While there is still traffic below them in the standings, with the Minnesota Timberwolves riding a four-game winning streak and sitting only half a game back, the Warriors look to be in solid position to jockey for a bona-fide playoff berth as they enter the final stretch of the season.

Assuming they finish as the fifth or sixth-seed in the West, the Warriors could be headed for a second-round meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets in the second-round were they to advance.

With their recently renewed vigor and ongoing hot stretch, one anonymous NBA scout has remarked about how these teams might be dreading a potential encounter with Golden State in the playoffs.

Teams might try to duck the Warriors in the playoffs

As reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN, an anonymous NBA scout believes that the Warriors might be an especially dangerous team come playoff time.

"No one will want to play them in the playoffs... Jimmy with fresh legs and motivation... honey-moon phase Jimmy is a motherf---er," the scout said.

A large part of the remarkable turnaround of Golden State's season can be attributed to the trade deadline acquisition of Butler who is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists since joining the team.

His ability to drive to the rim and draw contact has helped open up the Warriors offense, with shooting dynamo Stephen Curry and youngster Brandin Podziemski having both seen major upticks in their production since Butler's arrival.

When healthy and motivated, Butler also brings an element of intensity during the playoffs that, when paired with the defensive acumen of Draymond Green and the clutch genes of Curry, could make Golden State a serious threat.

Across his career, Butler averages 21.3 points through 119 playoff games, having led the Miami Heat to unlikely runs to the NBA finals twice during his five-year tenure in South Beach. Curry, meanwhile, averages 27 points across 147 career playoff games.

With the impending return of Jonathan Kuminga, who has the potential to jumpstart the Warriors' bench unit, the team's combination of skill, intensity and depth could be a major problem for the young teams in the Western Conference looking to make a deep playoff run.