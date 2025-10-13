Moses Moody problem continues to haunt the Warriors

As the Golden State Warriors enter the season with four starters over the age of 35, the health of their bench pieces, and especially their perimeter shooters, will be of increasing importance.

Yet, 3-and-D wing Moses Moody is set to miss the final three preseason games for the team with a calf issue, and, while this likely won't affect his start to the regular season, it could represent a highly concerning development as Moody becomes an increasingly vital role player for Golden State.

Moody, 23, struggled with a hand injury toward the end of last season that affected his production through the team's playoff run. Although he has always largely been available throughout his career, any limitations due to injury this season could prove to be disastrous for the Warriors' depth.

Moses Moody's continued injury trouble could prove to be worrying for the Warriors

Last season, as Moody played out his fourth season in the NBA, he underwent a veritable breakout that was huge for the Warriors' completeness as a squad. Apart from being instrumental in the team's ability to post the best defense in the league post All-Star Break, Moody shot 37.4% from 3-point range on the season, increasing his production enough to even gain a large swathe of starting opportunities following the Jimmy Butler trade.

Yet, in the final portions of the regular season and into the playoffs, Moody's shot struggled: a direct result of the UCL tear he suffered in his shooting hand that was surgically repaired this offseason.

Now, as Moody heals his calf before the start of the regular season, and old fear has returned. Can Moody play enough games to be the hyper-effective bench wing this team needs?

Over his first three NBA seasons, Moody missed a total of 65 games due to various injuries. Although this calf injury does not project to be a major one, it could prove to produce enough anxiety about Moody's health moving forward into the season.

With De'Anthony Melton set to miss the beginning of the season as he continues to rehab the ACL tear he suffered early last season, the consistency and availability of bench shooters such as Moody and Buddy Hield will be a massive X-Factor for Golden State's offense to remain viable in the non-Curry minutes.

For a player who has been as volatile as Moody has been throughout his short career, even a briefly stunted start to the season can have extensive ramifications: all of which would be definitive negatives for the Warriors.