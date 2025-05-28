NBA scout reminds Warriors of brutal Jonathan Kuminga reality

As the offseason begins to take form for the Golden State Warriors, restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga remains the biggest question on the team's roster and in their offseason plans. Yet, an anonymous NBA scout has highlighted the brutal truth surrounding Kuminga this offseason.

While the Warriors might attempt to retain the young forward, the best thing for him, and for the organization, could be a sign-and-trade.

Although, given recent rumors around the NBA, there has been optimism that the franchise might be able to pull of some salary cap wizardry in order to extend Kuminga, Kevin Pelton, in his recent free agent rankings for ESPN, reported that there is still significant belief Kuminga will be dealt to another team.

According to one scout, "The best thing that happens to [Kuminga] is if they sign-and-trade him."

Such a deal would represent another failure in the Warriors' ability to develop and retain their young talent, but it might be the inevitable outcome of an unfortunate series of events.

A fresh start could be best for Kuminga

Kuminga, prior to suffering a severe ankle injury in early January, was in the midst of a career year for Golden State. Through his first 32 games of the season, he was averaging 16.8 points, five rebounds and 2.2 assists, providing a bolt of energy in various roles throughout the rotation.

However, upon his return from injury, the team had been reconfigured around trade deadline acquisition Jimmy Butler, resulting in a redundancy within the roster that ultimately resulted in Kuminga being sidelined through the final stretch of the season.

In his time with the Warriors, Kuminga's frustrations with his role and opportunities have been made public on numerous occasions, and, as he enters free agency with a projected value of around four years and $120 million, it is possible that he wishes to receive a fresh start with another organization.

If Kuminga were willing to accept his role as a microwave scorer off the bench, utilizing his limited minutes to jump-start the offense when it is most needed, he could be a vital piece for Golden State to make another playoff run.

However, he is also their most significant trade asset this offseason as they attempt to re-tool around their veteran core, and a sign-and-trade, allowing the Warriors to receive a significant package in return for Kuminga, could also give the team the pieces they need to overcome their weaknesses from this season.

Teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls are heavily rumored to have interest in Kuminga, and they almost certainly will have the cap space to give him the sort of deal he desires.

However, while it is the most likely outcome, Kuminga departing through a sign-and-trade would be a disappointing outcome for Golden State, and, as one scout indicates, the franchise may need to face that brutal truth in the coming months.