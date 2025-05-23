Warriors could make trade with Bulls that would greatly strengthen their roster

As the Golden State Warriors turn their attention toward either the re-signing or trading of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, a trade with one potential suitor, the Chicago Bulls, could best help them strengthen their roster for a championship run next season.

As the Chicago Bulls look to strip down to their young core in order push themselves out of the mediocrity they have been mired in for the past few seasons, it is possible they would be willing to part with a pairng of center Nikola Vucevic and guard Lonzo Ball in order to both shed salary and acquire a player of Kuminga's potential.

Such a deal would address two of the Warriors' immediate needs while simultaneously strengthening the Bulls' current core.

The Bulls could provide exactly what the Warriors need

Chicago, this past season, finished with a meager 39-43 record in the regular season, losing in the first game of the play-in tournament to the Miami Heat.

Now, as they evaluate their roster, it becomes clearer and clearer that they must strip down to a young core in order give themselves a chance to advance as an organization. Pending the re-signing of young guard Josh Giddey, the Bulls will have a solid back-court of both him and Coby White, who averaged a combined 31 points throughout last season.

Moreover, Chicago has ascendant young forward Matas Buzelis in their ranks, who averaged 8.6 points as a rooke and, toward the end of the season, looked ready to take on a starting role for the struggling team.

With the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Bulls could certainly add a piece that neatly rounds off their starting line-up, but, if the chips do not fall in a favorable order, they could look toward a trade with the Warriors to bring Kuminga to the Windy City.

In return, Golden State would almost certainly demand Vucevic, who averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season, along with another player. Vucevic would immediately provide an, albeit aged, solution to the Warriors' lack of rebounding and size in the paint.

Ball, who returned from a two-year, injury-induced absence last season, would certainly be a rehabilitation project, but, if he was able to return to the shooting form he possessed earlier in his career, he could be one of the best possible solutions to the Golden State's need for another trusted player in their backcourt.

While Vucevic and Ball have a combined salary of $40 million next season, the Warriors could certainly do some creative maneuvering with Kuminga and their expiring contracts in order to make a trade work.

While Golden State showed interest in Vucevic prior to their acquisition of Jimmy Butler, it is not clear whether they would consider a larger trade with the Bulls. However, such a deal could maximize their return for Kuminga while simultaneously strengthening their roster a great measure.