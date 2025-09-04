One move on the market could begin a disastrous domino effect for the Warriors

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to find a contractual resolution with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, a cold market across the league has made an already tenuous situation exceedingly difficult to navigate.

Yet, if any of the other restricted free agents, especially with the news of Cam Thomas accepting his qualifying offer from the Brooklyn Nets, were to either take the bold move of taking their qualifying offer or ultimately negotiate an exorbitant contract with their organization, a domino effect could take place that would leave the Warriors in a disastrous position.

Now, as Golden State waits for Kuminga's camp to acquiesce to their demands and training camp approaches, there is still a profound danger that the organization is left right back at square one.

Warriors need to get the Kuminga deal done before the market gets moving

As the offseason has trudged on, three of the four major restricted free agents still remain unsigned and in various points of a stand-off with their respective organizations.

Giddey, in attempting to negotiate a contract with the Chicago Bulls, has balked at their low-ball offers and is seeking an annual value around $30 million.

Thomas, in attempting to retrieve adequate value for his services from the Brooklyn Nets, has ultimately taken his qualifying offer of $6 million with the ultimate promise of reaching unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Grimes, as a recent acquisition by the Philadelphia 76ers, is in the safest position of all restricted free agents and will likely reach a multi-year deal in the near future.

Yet, almost no teams have come forward with sign-and-trade offers this offseason for these players, and the lone team with cap space, the Nets, have not forwarded a singular offer sheet.

Therefore, the resolution of any of these stand-offs, either through a qualifying offer or an above-market-value contract, could have a serious impact on the other organizations' negotiations with their restricted free agents.

In Kuminga's case, a player like Giddey taking his qualifying offer in search of a monster deal next offseason could inspire him to do the same, leaving Golden State in the position of likely losing their prime trade asset for nothing next offseason.

Moreover, while Thomas presents a slightly different situation because of the rebuilding scenario of the Nets, news of him taking his $6 million qualifying offer leaves the situation even more dangerous.

As negotiations have worn on, the Warriors have made clear they intend to sign Kuminga to tradeable contract, and, since there has been no movement on that front, the organization has exposed themselves to the dangers of a rapidly evolving market. In short, getting out ahead of any radical change could save them a headache as the season approaches.