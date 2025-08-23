Warriors saved from disaster by unusually cold free agent market

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to build out their roster around their veteran trio this offseason, their stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has prevented them from finalizing any moves with free agents.

Yet, with both De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II signaling patience in regards to the Warriors' situation, a cold market this offseason has saved the Warriors from a disaster created by their own incompetence.

Now, as players such as Al Horford still remain unsigned, and relatively without other opportunities, Golden State has been allowed to take as much time as they need with Kuminga: a luxury that, in another offseason, would not have existed.

The Warriors' offseason could have been a complete disaster if not for the new CBA

As the Warriors attempt to make another deep playoff run next season, they will desperately need veterans who can help shore up some of the inconsistencies in their rotation and especially in their backcourt.

With how long Kuminga's contract negotiations have dragged on, one would expect that the free agents to whom the Warriors have expressed their interest would be seeking out other opportunities in order to ensure a roster spot next season.

Yet, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, these players are showing great patience with the Kuminga situation, and are largely comfortable in their lengthy wait for a resolution: "All these veterans have been patient and in full communication with the Warriors front office that they would be amenable to finding some type of agreement once any possible sign-and-trade Kuminga got resolved or he is able to find some type of agreement to remain..."

From almost the outset of the offseason, Golden State has shown interest in the trio of Horford, Melton and Payton: three players who would represent a great boon to the team's defensive front and offensive dependability next season.

In a normal offseason, all three of these players would likely have been highly sought-after in the second wave of free agency, but, because of team's fears of entering the first apron under the new CBA and the resultant restrictions for teams who are already above the apron, the Warriors can count on them to wait patiently.

Moreover, these restrictions have also resulted in a slow market for restricted free agents that, while it has made sign-and-trade negotiations difficult, has also prevented teams from submitting troublesome offer sheets for Kuminga's services.

Therefore, while Golden State's stand-off with Kuminga is a result of their own mishandling of the situation, the reason they are not left empty-handed or in dire straits is a result of a league-wide holding pattern as the financial landscape of the NBA continues to shift.