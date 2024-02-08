2 last-minute trade proposals for Golden State Warriors to consider before deadline
The NBA Trade Deadline is only hours away. What was once a scheduling formality that came and went with a whisper is now one of the loudest days on the NBA calendar, and recent years suggest that a flurry of deals is likely to go down today.
Interestingly enough, the trade market has been quite active in the weeks leading into the deadline. OG Anunoby, Immanuel Quickley, Pascal Siakam and Terry Rozier were all traded ahead of deadline week, while Xavier Tillman and Monte Morris were among the players moved on Deadline Eve. Thus far, the Golden State Warriors have stayed quiet.
Will the Warriors make a deadline trade?
History suggests that the Warriors are unlikely to make a big swing at the deadline, although they did take a major swing in swapping D'Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins and the pick that would become Jonathan Kuminga. Wiggins could come full circle this year as he is one of the players on the Warriors rumored to be in play for a deal today.
The Warriors have righted the ship after a lot of struggling, but they are still below .500 and looking up in the Western Conference. Does Golden State push the chips in to maximize Stephen Curry's prime, including trading their rising young star? Do they go the other way, moving on from the veterans to embrace a youth movement and try to contend over the next two seasons after this one?
There are a number of options before the Warriors. Let's look at two last-minute deals the Warriors could make based on the latest reporting, starting with a team that has its eye on Andrew Wiggins.